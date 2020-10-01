Covid19. Luanda entrances and exits require a traffic guide from this Friday – Observe

Entry and exit by land from the province of Luanda, which is under sanitary fencing due to Covid-19, will depend on the issuance of a traffic ticket from Friday, an official source announced on Thursday. .

According to a statement by the Multisectoral Commission for the Prevention and Combating of Covid-19, citizens who intend to enter or leave the province should apply through the website www.cdircovid19.go. ao, by filling out a form and attaching a copy of the identification document, the negative result of the Covid-19 test and other documents in support of the request.

If the travel is authorized, the transit document will be sent by email, otherwise the reasons for the non-authorization will be indicated. The request will be processed “quickly”, it refers to the platform, without specifying the deadline for analyzing the request.

The documents should be presented at checkpoints in the provincial border areas or in other inspection actions. The transit document is valid for seven days from the date of issue.

The authorized situations for entering and leaving areas under provincial or municipal health fences are: entry and exit of goods and services, travel for professional reasons, humanitarian aid, entry and exit of patients and the transfer of corpses, unless the cause of death is Covid19.

Angola records 183 deaths and 4,972 cases of the disease.