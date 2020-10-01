Covid19. Oikos launches support program for farmers and fishermen in Mozambique – Observer

The Portuguese non-governmental organization Oikos will launch a line of more than 150,000 euros to support farmers, fishermen and local businesses affected by Covid-19 in Mozambique, it was announced on Thursday.

The Ayo Okhapelela community aid initiative program, which in the local language means Emakhua “Yes! We protect ”will be officially launched in Mozambique on Friday.

According to the organization, this is a line of support in commercial materials that promote sustainable development for farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs of Mogincual, Liupo, Mossuril and Ilha de Moçambique, with an overall value of more of 150 thousand euros.

Requests for assistance will continue until October 25.

This line aims to support local initiatives that allow the application of best environmental practices and the generation of income for small local entrepreneurs, ”says Oikos.

The beneficiaries will be responsible for an investment of 30% of the overall value, the remaining 70% being guaranteed by Oikos with funding from the European Union and the Camões Institute.

In the context of the current Covid-19 crisis, the line will also serve to guarantee entrepreneurs economically affected by the pandemic and who wish to adapt their activities or diversify their investments with “environmentally friendly” projects, the possibility of access materials for their businesses.

Oikos is a non-governmental development organization (NGDO) created in 1988 and whose mission is to eradicate extreme poverty and promote development, particularly in Portuguese-speaking African countries.