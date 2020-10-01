Angolan activists call for protest to quit Edeltrudes Costa – Observer

Angolan activists called for a demonstration on Saturday to demand the resignation of the chief of staff of the President of the Republic of Angola, Edeltrudes Costa, who was reportedly favored by the state in millionaire contracts.

Last Saturday, Luanda was also the scene of demonstrations, with a march against unemployment, organized by young people, and injured in the housing projects of the company Build Angola who claim to be victims of fraud and demand justice.

Addressing Lusa, Benedito Jeremias “Dito Dali”, one of the organizers, declared that the objective “is to demand from the President of the Republic [João Lourenço] to immediately dismiss Edeltrudes Costa for its involvement in illicit cases and alleged illicit money transfers abroad ”.

Meanwhile, “Angolans lack medicine in hospitals, doctors are lacking, jobs for young people are lacking,” Dito Dali said, noting that unemployment in Angola “is endemic”.

The activist felt that Edeltrudes Costa is unable to remain in government and should be removed from office, demanding political and criminal responsibility from the chief of staff and criticizing João Lourenço’s silence.

The President of the Republic remains silent. This silence compromises public institutions and the president’s own image, ”he defended.

The activist said signatures will be collected during the protest and then sent to the presidency and the attorney general’s office, the body they intend to file a public complaint with. The protest is called by social media and is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Largo da Independência (May 1).

The case, recently reported by the TVI television channel, concerns the hiring of an Edeltrudes Costa consulting company as part of an agreement that aimed to modernize Angolan airports and which will have brought in several million dollars. euros of public contracts authorized by the Angolan Head of State.

The money will have been used to buy luxury homes in Sintra and Cascais, in the Lisbon district.

Last week, the head of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the largest Angolan opposition party, worried about the involvement of a “relevant figure” in the presidency of the Republic in acts of alleged favoritism in business.

These are “fairly serious accusations of violation of transparency and the law on public probity, including the indication that these violations were possible, because they were also signed by the President of the Republic”, underlined Adalberto da Costa Júnior.