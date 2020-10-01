Portuguese prisoner sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder in Portugal – Observer

A Portuguese sentenced to 16 years in prison for having stoned a man to stone in 2011 in Portugal has been arrested in Brazil, the country’s police announced on Thursday.

The detainee, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, was discovered after his name was placed on Interpol’s red list last September. The list brings together those wanted internationally with an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant for the extradition of Portuguese was issued by the Federal Supreme Court. The Portuguese citizen was in Curitiba, capital of the Brazilian state of Paraná, and was arrested after attending the funeral of a member of his family.

The federal police investigation began after the murderer was approached by officers from the military brigade in late August in Torres, a town in Rio Grande do Sul.

The military police were suspicious of foreign documents and informed Interpol’s regional representation in Rio Grande do Sul. After receiving the information, the federal police sought to verify the adequacy of the document with the civil identification body of Minas Gerais, a state listed as coming from the identity card, ”said a statement released by Brazilian police.

“Due diligence indicated that the document was issued upon presentation of a forged certificate. After this confirmation, agents of the federal police contacted Interpol in Portugal to verify the fingerprints and obtain information according to which the foreigner was on the run from his country, ”he adds.

The detainee has received the regional superintendent of the Federal Police of Paraná, where he awaits the conclusion of the extradition procedure to Portugal.