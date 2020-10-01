Greece says it will not tolerate ‘Turkish provocations’ in the Mediterranean – Observer

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that he would not tolerate “provocations from Turkey”, citing the conflict over the delimitation of oil exploration zones in the Mediterranean.

“The time has come for Europe to discuss with courage and sincerity the kind of relationship it really wants to have with Turkey,” Mitsotakis said upon his arrival at the European Council, which is being held this Thursday and Friday in Brussels. .

“One thing is certain: Turkey’s provocations, whether because of its unilateral actions or its radical rhetoric, can no longer be tolerated,” assured the head of the Greek government, who asked for the involvement of the European Union (EU) in resolving this dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis also said Greece was determined to resolve disputes with Turkey through dialogue, on the basis of international law, in a spirit of good neighborliness and without unilateral actions, urging Turkey to do the same.

If, on the contrary, Turkey opts for tension, the European Union will end up sanctioning it ”, declared the Greek leader.

Greece and Cyprus want the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey for carrying out seismic surveys in areas that Turkey claims to be an exclusive economic zone, but which overlap with those that the two European countries consider to be under their jurisdiction.

However, the desire for sanctions on the part of Athens and Nicosia is not shared by most member states, including Germany, which has made diplomatic efforts to find a negotiating solution.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that “relations with Turkey are complex” and that the EU should try to “resolve tensions (in the eastern Mediterranean) peacefully”, maintaining a “constructive relationship with Ankara “.