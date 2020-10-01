Agreement with Morocco on legal migration soon, says Interior Minister – Observer

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita said on Thursday that Portugal is discussing with Morocco, already at an advanced stage, a legal immigration program, which he hopes to conclude soon.

The minister was speaking during the presentation of the results of the first year of the national plan for the implementation of the Global Compact on Migration, asked about the theft of a group of undocumented migrants who had landed in the Algarve in September and who were in the Tavira barracks.

This program, which should be completed soon “within the framework of the scheduled meetings” between the two countries “aims to conclude this legal migration agreement”, and will allow “to prevent the phenomena of illegal immigration”, declared Eduardo Cabrita.

The official admitted that he had no answer to the question as to how 17 people escaped from a barracks and said that for this very reason an investigation was warranted, “and if necessary the adoption of disciplinary action ”on employees.

The minister stressed that the relationship between Portugal and Morocco is “an old friendship” and that the two countries maintain a “close relationship” that the government appreciates.

Part of the group of undocumented migrants who landed in the Algarve in September fled this morning from the army headquarters in Tavira, where they were awaiting deportation from the country, said a source from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF ).

The Interior Ministry opens an investigation into the flight of migrants. The number of prisoners increases to 8

The stake is, according to the SEF, 17 of the 28 members of the group who landed on Deserta Island, in Faro, and which was subsequently, by judicial decision, placed in the custody of the SEF until their deportation. from Portugal due to irregular entry into the country.

The government stressed on Thursday that the pandemic situation was not an obstacle to Portugal’s commitment to migration and to the country’s “action” to promote regular, orderly and legal migration.

“The pandemic has not stopped our action (…) we maintain our commitment to orderly, regular and safe migration”, declared Eduardo Cabrita, adding that migration will be at the “center of the strategy” in the country for the next decades.

Among the measures of the ministry he supervises, the minister first recalled that of March, of the extraordinary and transitional regularization of immigrants with pending residence permit applications at the Service des Etrangers et des Frontières (SEF), which in particular enabled them to access health care.

The measure, Eduardo Cabrita said, has so far benefited 246,233 foreign citizens.

The minister also underlined the measures which extend the periods of validity of residence permits and renewals, “which gives more stability” to migrants, and stressed that “even in a period of pandemic, Portugal was attractive” for migrants. nationals of other countries.

And he explains it with figures: in December, 588,000 citizens have a regular status and on August 31, that number rose to 633,000.

Eduardo Cabrita underlined yet another measure, the possibility of automatic renewal, online, of residence permits, of which 59,373 have already been renewed.

The Minister recalled that in addition to the extraordinary regularization, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has taken the measure of recognition of foreign documents, a measure whose “period of validity” runs until the end of the month. but that should be extended.

“I do not anticipate decisions of the Council of Ministers, but I would say that we agree that the deadline will be extended,” he said, adding that “there is a guarantee” that the deadline which ends October 30 will be “significantly renewed”.

The Portuguese government approved in August 2019 the National Implementation Plan, with 97 measures, of the Global Compact on Migration, about eight months after this international document, promoted and negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and which aims to promote “ safe, regular and orderly migration ”were approved by the United Nations General Assembly.

The Portuguese executive then underlined that Portugal was one of the first countries in the world to move towards the realization of a national plan based on the principles of the Global Compact.

This Thursday, by videoconference, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino, also recalled that Portugal “was one of the first, if not the first” to support the Global Compact and to approve a national plan.

“IOM is satisfied with the good practices and encourages the government to fully include migrants in the recovery plans” of the pandemic, said António Vitorino.