Attacks in Mozambique. Renamo wants parliamentary committee to investigate human rights violations – Observer

The Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), the main opposition force in Mozambique, has submitted a bill to parliament for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of human rights violations in Cabo Delgado.

This is a draft resolution for the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of human rights violations, in particular in Cabo Delgado, but also [às províncias de] Niassa, Sofala and Manica ”, declared Venâncio Mondlane, rapporteur for the parliamentary bench of Renamo at the Assembly of the Republic, during a press conference in Maputo.

The document was submitted for consideration by the Standing Committee of the Assembly of the Republic on Wednesday and, according to the source, this is the second time that the main opposition force in Mozambique has warned of the need to investigate on allegations of human rights violations in Cabo Delgado.

“The situation of human rights violations has worsened and with much evidence that has become public,” said Venâncio Mondlane.

The province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, has been the scene of armed attacks by groups considered terrorists for three years and which have already caused a humanitarian crisis with more than a thousand dead and more than 250,000 internally displaced. from the country.

Some of the attacks have already been claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State, but the real origin remains in debate. In the coming years, the region is expected to receive investments of around US $ 50 billion (€ 42.6 billion) in natural gas, led by North American oil companies Exxon Mobil and French Total (which has already work in the field).

In addition to armed violence in Cabo Delgado, the roads and villages of two provinces in the center of the country (Manica and Sofala) are the target of attacks attributed by the authorities to dissident guerrillas of Renamo itself, incursions that have already caused the deaths of at least 30 people in the region since August last year.