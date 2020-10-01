Brexit. MEP Pedro Silva Pereira appointed rapporteur for the Withdrawal Agreement – Observer

Portuguese MEP Pedro Silva Pereira (PS) was appointed this Thursday rapporteur of the European Parliament for the implementation of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal agreement from the European Union (EU), announced the Portuguese socialist delegation in a statement.

The EP Conference of Presidents decided on Thursday to report on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Constitutional Affairs Committee handed over responsibility to the MEP.

Pedro Silva Pereira is Vice-President of the EP and is part of the UK Coordination Group, the parliamentary coordination structure for ‘Brexit’. The Withdrawal Agreement will regulate relations between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom from January 1, 2021.

With the transition period ending on December 31 and after successive rounds of negotiations between London and Brussels with no visible progress, the process became complicated after Boris Johnson’s government introduced a bill partially canceling the deal. Exit, a proposal that was approved Tuesday by the House of Commons.

Aiming to replace European standards with rules for trade between different parts of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) after leaving the EU, the legislation gives the UK executive the power to ‘ignore the clauses that wake up.

In view of this proposal, the European Commission decided on Thursday to initiate infringement proceedings against the United Kingdom, once the deadline set by Brussels in London to withdraw from the proposal articles which contravene the terms of the ‘withdrawal agreement and the international until the end of September.

The Boris Johnson government’s bill on the UK home market contains unilateral provisions which are directly contrary to the protocol for Ireland and Northern Ireland. It is a flagrant violation of the principle of good faith and international law, ”said Pedro Silva Pereira, quoted in the press release.

“I could not have another answer,” he added.