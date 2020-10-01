Solidarity with Greece and Cyprus is not negotiable, says Macron – Observer

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that “solidarity with Greece and Cyprus is not negotiable”, at the entrance of the European Council in Brussels.

When a member state of the European Union (EU) is attacked or threatened, when its territorial waters are not respected, proof of solidarity is a European duty ”, underlined the French Head of State.

Emmanuel Macron thus referred to the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, namely the Turkish illegal drilling in the special economic zones of Greece and Cyprus, which will be this Thursday one of the subjects debated between the 27 heads of state and government of the ‘EU.

Macron also said that “it is necessary to reopen a demanding dialogue with Turkey” to create a “new, rethought and demanding European neighborhood policy”.

It is an emblematic case of a rethought and demanding European neighborhood policy, but also realistic, which the EU needs and which can never hesitate on the question of sovereignty, values ​​and rights, but which seeking, with pragmatism and determination, to conduct constructive dialogues ”, underlined the French president.

Referring to the situation in Belarus, which will also be discussed at the summit which will end on Friday, Macron said he was in favor of “sanctions and increased pressure from the EU to get the current regime accepted. as quickly as possible. possible, mediation by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the opening of an inclusive dialogue with civil society ”.

The French president also referred to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for an “unconditional ceasefire” and “rationality of all actors involved”.

EU heads of government and state meet this Thursday and Friday in Brussels at an extraordinary European summit.