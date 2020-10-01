Jonathan Galindo. Viral challenge leads 11-year-old Italian boy to suicide – Observer

He was 11, lived in Naples, and before throwing himself out of the 11th floor window where he lived, at half past midnight last Monday, he left a message for his parents. Not a letter, but an SMS, sent by cell phone, shortly before, with the help of a bank, jumping to death. “Mum, dad, I love you, but I have to follow the man in the black hood.” I have no more time. Forgive me. “It is this message that leads Italian researchers to hypothesize and search for clues in a viral game: is the Italian boy the first fatal victim of Jonathan Galindo, the Goofy Man?

For now, history is being written with many doubts and few certainties. According to local newspaper NapoliToday, the child, the daughter of two lawyers, lived in Chiaia, a neighborhood on Naples’ seafront. It was the parents themselves who, when they realized that their son was not in bed, went to look for them and realized what had happened. The boy, whose identity has not been revealed, is described by the Italian press, which describes the family as a happy and caring child, without problems, even if in recent days his parents have felt more sad.

For now, the Naples prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for incitement to suicide. Jonathan Galindo is the authorities’ main suspect.

Turns out the Goofy Man isn’t a real person – just like the Momo doll or the Blue Whale weren’t either. Or at least it’s not just one person. On social networks, whether on Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok, the name is repeated and the image too. But dozens of profiles use the face of a masked man, reminiscent of Disney’s Goofy as an avatar.

Little is known about Jonathan Galindo. It is assumed that the modus operandi is similar to that of Blue Whale – a game for teenagers, which appeared in Russia in 2016, with 50 challenges the last of which is suicide – or to the Momo doll, a fictional character who speaks to children in the WhatsApp, sending violent messages that can incite suicide.

In this story, it is also important to separate the waters: the image is one thing, the name is another. The image used in all of these profiles was created by Samuel Canini, also known as Dusky Sam, a cosplayer and mask maker.

In 2019, a Tik Tok user was the first to associate the image created by Canini with the name of Jonathan Galindo. The geographic origin is believed to be Mexico, and from there the character traveled the internet to the United States, India, Vietnam, Spain, Italy and Brazil, writes Corriere della Sera. Similar profiles have multiplied such that the creator of the mask felt the need to separate from the subject.

“Hello everyone. This Jonathan Galindo madness seems to terrify many impressionable young people. The photos and videos are mine from 2012-2013. They were for my own weird amusement and not for a modern adventurer to scare and intimidate people,” he wrote on Twitter last July.

Good morning all. This Jonathan Galindo madness seems to terrorize a large number of impressionable young people. The photos and videos are mine from 2012-2013. It was for my own weird amusement at the time, not for a modern day thrill seeker looking to scare and intimidate people.

After the young Italian died, authorities confiscated his cell phone and the console he played on – and which had an Internet connection – in an attempt to reconstruct the last conversations he had had with others on the Internet.

In addition, Italian police will hear testimony from some of the child’s friends.

In Brazil, police have issued a series of alerts to parents of children and adolescents, asking them to report stories associated with the image of the Goofy Man suspected of inciting suicide. “This profile presents the challenge for the interested party to send a private message and, in response, start sending videos, texts, audios and even making video calls. These messages cause discomfort, fear, terror and can even cause suicide, ”explained Fernanda Lima, of the civilian police at the time, in a video on her Instagram account.

