Green boss Annalena Baerbock: “In the West we ate cake in peace after the demo” – politics

Annalena Baerbock has been Federal Chairman of the Greens since January 2018, along with Robert Habeck. The 39-year-old was born in Lower Saxony and now lives with her family in Potsdam. In the federal election in 2021, she wants to win the first direct Greens mandate in East Germany – and in the constituency of Potsdam, she will likely meet SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Mrs. Baerbock, you grew up in Lower Saxony, became politically active with the Greens in Brandenburg and have lived in Potsdam for years with your husband and daughters. Do you feel more West or East German?

Both. My childhood in the country in Lower Saxony shaped me, between sugar beet and football fields, among people who are sober and direct. I think this directness is a good fit for Brandenburg. And I have lived with my family here in Potsdam for years. My children go to school and daycare here. I am at home here.

What about you is east and what is west?

I honestly can’t do much with striking East-West attributions. For me, German unity mainly means diversity.

You were born in 1980. Do you still feel big differences in your generation?

Barely. This is also due to the fact that biographies are different today than in the past. Many leave for training. Quite a few are coming back now. I was born in Hanover, lived in Nuremberg as a toddler, spent my childhood in Lower Saxony again, then studied and worked abroad and have now lived in Potsdam for a long time. Home changes.

But aren’t there significant experiences that still differ in East and West?

Yes of course. This uncertainty in the 1990s, when their parents’ job, their existence, suddenly disappeared – West Germans can hardly do anything with it. Or when friends tell me that they only understood afterwards why their parents did not demonstrate together during the fall. Mom took to the street, Dad stayed home. So that at least one person stays with the children in case the other is taken by the Stasi. I was in Gorleben with my parents. Yes, there were water cannons too. But after the demo we ate cake at home in peace.

Are you still seen as a Wessi when traveling through East Germany?

Barely. Sometimes it comes: you weren’t born in the east at all, can you even understand our problems?

What do you say then?

I listen and ask. Whether in Prignitz or Altmark, it’s often about the feeling of being left behind. When I talk about my hometown and what it was like not sitting anywhere at the bus stop for ages waiting for the transfer bus or what it does to a place when the village shop closes, there are many overlaps.

Annalena Baerbock has been Federal President of the Greens since January 2018. Photo: Andreas Klaer

In parts of West Germany, the Greens are the People’s Party, in the East the classic Green voter circle is quite weak. Why is it so difficult for your party to appeal to larger sections of society in the East?

The description is no longer correct. In Potsdam, Dresden and Leipzig we won our first direct mandates in the 2019 state elections, in Brandenburg we reached double digits in many rural regions. But then again: we still do not reach the people everywhere to the same extent as other democratic parties. For me, it is crucial that we take seriously the constitutional mandate to create equal living conditions. Medical care, swimming pools, nurseries and schools, bus and train connections, fiber optic networks – if we stop investing here, the next split threatens.

How far have we come 30 years after we reunited with unity?

It is a lifelong process. Much has been achieved, people in the East have created incredible things. But simply checking it off is not possible. It was a big mistake to nip in the bud the aspirations of civil rights activists to write a new constitution. Behind this was the hope that together as a new country we can do better – also in the West. The right to housing was an idea included in the European Social Charter, but not in the Basic Law. Now, if we celebrate thirty years of unity, we must make amends and enshrine the right to housing in the constitution. The list can be continued as desired.

How is that possible?

The differences in income, pension, assets and inheritance are still large. In public service negotiations, the federal and state governments now have a chance to finally align East and West after decades. It is really necessary.

In the East, the environments far removed from democracy are more pronounced, in which the Greens are struggling, especially with their attitudes towards migration and refugee policies. How do you deal with that?

By not covering up problems. After the AfD moved to the Bundestag, the federal government pledged to take care of structurally weak regions. The result is the title of Interior Minister for Horst Seehofer. It is a realization that where services of general interest are crumbling, trust in democracy is crumbling. Moreover, as a society, we have to come to terms with what went wrong in the East in a self-critical way.

What do you mean specifically?

The years in which the state was not present in many places and right-wing extremist structures could spread in the 1990s. Some call it “baseball bat years,” that says a lot. Many of my generation at the time experienced that violence prevailed when in doubt, and police officers did not intervene when people of migrant background, punks, or homeless people were beaten. Finally, in Brandenburg, the “tolerant Brandenburg” emerged as a state alliance. In other states, right-wing extremism was said to be an isolated case.

What should be done then?

Right-wing extremism affects East and West. Almost every week now there is bad news from state institutions that should guarantee our security. Recently with the Berlin police or with the NRW constitution protection. The whole of Germany must be systematically worked out which right-wing extremist networks and structures exist. This must go hand in hand with a resolute fight.

What does that mean in concrete terms?

The first thing that is particularly urgent is to finally recognize that there is a fat problem with the security authorities. Studies must analyze the structures in a differentiated way – for the police, but also, for example, for the protection of the constitution. This is important not only for those affected by racism, but above all for the many police women, constitutional protectors, who stand up every day for our rule of law. Second, we really need independent police officers who can be reached in the event of police misconduct – both for the citizens and for the police officers who do not want to tolerate right-wing extremist activities in their own ranks. Third, we need to significantly increase the assistance to victims and support those who are threatened with attacks by right-wing extremists. A law is needed to promote democracy that ensures financially and structurally the vital work of civil society in this field.

Annalena Baerbock grew up in Lower Saxony and has lived in Potsdam with her husband and daughters for years. Photo: Andreas Klaer

In the Bundestag elections, you are expected to compete against SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the constituency of Potsdam. Do you expect more than an opportunity from an outsider?

We are the attackers in the federal election, both in the federal government and in the constituency. But I’m from the sport: if I don’t have the claim to beat the favorite when I’m second, I don’t even have to compete.

In the 2017 elections you were still unknown nationally, as a direct candidate you achieved eight percent. Now it is possible for two people fighting for the chancellery to meet in Potsdam.

This time everything is different, yes. Last time we were below ten percent nationally and we started a campaign with two votes. But now anything is possible.

So you are going to campaign in Potsdam and at the same time tour Germany as a candidate for chancellor?

Next year we will decide the candidate’s question for chancellor. About Potsdam: The Brandenburg Greens shaped me politically. So I consciously chose to start the direct application in Potsdam first. In November I will apply again for first place in the Brandenburg Green Alliance.

Potsdam could become Germany’s most exciting constituency, with nationally-known faces like you, Olaf Scholz and Linda Teuteberg, with very conservative CDU candidate Saskia Ludwig and Norbert Müller, who is also very far to the left. Is Potsdam like the republic’s political testing laboratory?

Why not? The constituency is a mirror image of what changes are possible in the federal government. The federal election can trigger a change of era. The people and parties involved have very different ideas about how we will shape the coming decades. I am convinced: only change provides stability. We must change fundamental things to keep what is dear to us. Others prefer “keep it up”.

What problems do you see in your hometown Potsdam on a small scale that exist on a large scale in Germany?

Potsdam is a relatively prosperous city – and yet not a few children here live in poverty. It’s a structural problem. Corona has shown that politics must set more priorities. Children and families need more political attention. In Potsdam we were lucky that the city society received a lot of support. When schools and daycare centers closed and many children missed lunch, social workers were immediately on hand to provide support. But such structures do not exist everywhere in Germany.

Potsdam declared a climate emergency a year ago. Many say that did not help. Was this step counterproductive?

No. By explaining the climate emergency, people are made aware of the urgency of the problem. A year ago there were large forest fires in Brandenburg that could be smelled as far as Potsdam. But concrete steps must of course follow. Something is happening too. Gutenbergstrasse is the first street in the city center that is partially closed to cars. For us this is only the very first step. The heat supply must also become climate neutral. Yes, some things are going too slowly. But so it is with compromises in the City Hall’s collaboration with the SPD and the Left.

Should municipalities take the lead in climate protection?

Yes, and many already do. Municipal climate protection provides an overall better quality of life. Car-free city centers also benefit children who no longer have to cycle on parked streets. But municipalities that want change are being held back at the federal level. The fact that fire brigades or schools often do not have a solar system on their roofs is also because it no longer really pays off for them. For a breakthrough, the wind has to turn in the Bund.

The Greens have been in the government in Brandenburg in a coalition with the SPD and CDU since November 2019. How did that change your party?

Taking responsibility has made us stronger. As a government you sometimes get something on your nose. But without the willingness to compromise, a democracy cannot move forward. And for me, the point of politics is not only making promises, but also doing.

So are you already looking forward to the difficult compromises that you will have to make in the coalition negotiations after the federal elections?

I am convinced that we can do much good for our country in this decade with the courage to change. But competitive sports taught me one thing: if you’re happy with medals you haven’t won yet, you’ll usually get eliminated in the preliminary round. I am therefore looking forward to an intensive election campaign.