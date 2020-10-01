Shuichi Gonda and Koki Anzai, from Portimonense, in the Japan team – Observer

Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda and defender Koki Anzai, both of Portimonense, are part of the Japan squad for the private matches with Cameroon and Ivory Coast on October 9 and 13, respectively.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu has two players from the Algarve squad of Premier League football, in a roster in which the majority of players have called up squads outside of Japan. Asian qualifier for the 2022 World Cup, against Covid-19, faces the two African teams in Utrecht, the Netherlands.