International

Shuichi Gonda and Koki Anzai, from Portimonense, in the Japan team – Observer

Avatar ga October 1, 2020

Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda and defender Koki Anzai, both of Portimonense, are part of the Japan squad for the private matches with Cameroon and Ivory Coast on October 9 and 13, respectively.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu has two players from the Algarve squad of Premier League football, in a roster in which the majority of players have called up squads outside of Japan. Asian qualifier for the 2022 World Cup, against Covid-19, faces the two African teams in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Avatar

ga

Close