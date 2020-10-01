One of the largest US hospital chains targeted by cyberattack | Cyber ​​security

The American company Universal Health Services (UHS), spread over more than 400 sites, suffered a cyberattack last Sunday. It is considered to be the biggest computer attack in the history of the United States of America (USA) applied to a hospital unit.

Monday, little was known about what was going on. The company only revealed that the hospital system was shut down due to a safety issue. The next day, they were already associating the system state with malware (files or software that cause problems and damage systems).

According to what one of the nurses, who works at the UHS facility in North Dakota state, told NBC television, the computers started to slow down until they completely stopped. function. Another nurse at this Arizona state hospital chain added that because “the drug system is digitally backed up,” the work of employees was hampered. Faced with this condition, teams began to “label all drugs by hand”, he explains.

Anonymous, someone familiar with the company’s efforts to resolve the issue spoke to NBC and said the situation looked like a case of ransomware. In 2017, regarding a computer attack that affected Portuguese companies, the director of the National Unit for the fight against cybercrime and technological crime of the judicial police, Carlos Cabreira, explained that the ransomware is a blackout attack by “the encryption of computer data with redemption request for its release”.

Although this is a tactic widely used by hacker groups, attacks of this magnitude against medical facilities are not that common. However, this year a German hospital suffered a similar attack. According to German authorities, the apparently misdirected cyberattack caused the system to fail at one of Düsseldorf’s main hospitals. The incident resulted in the death of a woman who, because she needed urgent treatment, had to be sent to a hospital in another city. Doctors received her an hour later, eventually dying.

As early as 2017, a case of ransomware known as “WannaCry”, created by North Korean hackers, spread around the world and reached the British National Health Service. Although the intention was not to directly target the UK, the attack ended 80 installations.

Nationally, Altice Portugal was also the target of attacks in April. The company has ensured that, despite the recurrence, the impact of these attacks is almost zero. In the same month, EDP suffered a computer attack which did not affect the energy supply. The impact was felt in the “normal functioning of part of the services and operations,” said the electricity company in a statement.

During a pandemic, cyber attacks multiply, using fake covid-19 notifications in emails, websites and text messages. The pandemic is generating “a greater volume of attacks than we have seen at any given time,” Mark Rogers, one of the founders of the CTI League, told 700 AUD cybersecurity professionals who share information about the attacks.

