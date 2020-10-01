“Unforgivable” comments: ex-AfD spokesman Christian Lüth does not consider himself radical right – politics

Former AfD parliamentary group press spokesman Christian Lüth has admitted to making “unforgivable” statements about migrants in a conversation with a woman in a bar. At the same time, he stated in a personal statement on Thursday that was available to the German news agency and the Spiegel that he was not a right-wing extremist.

After all, he spent much of his life abroad and came into contact with many different cultures.

Lüth said he met the woman on February 23 of this year “to have a private discussion about the AfD.” The conversation was apparently recorded in secret. “In this conversation there were horrific and inexcusable remarks characterized by heated, ironic and exaggerated choice of words,” writes Lüth.

TV broadcaster ProSieben aired a documentary on the right-wing scene last Monday quoting an unnamed AfD official: “The AfD is important; and that is just schizophrenic, we discussed that with Gauland for a long time: the worse things are in Germany, the better for the AfD. ”

When asked about the arrival of migrants, the man whose face cannot be recognized is also assigned the following sentence: “We can shoot them all afterwards, that’s no problem at all, or gassed, or whatever you want, I can do it. do not care.”

AfD party chairman Alexander Gauland has described this as “completely unacceptable”. On Tuesday, the parliamentary committee decided to dismiss Lüth without notice.

Lüth is a former member of the FDP. The AfD first hired him as the federal party’s press spokesperson. After the AfD moved to the Bundestag in 2017, the parliamentary group chose him as its spokesman. Last April, he was fired after calling himself a “fascist” in a conversation with a young conservative. It was later said that he might be able to work for the group in a different capacity. Before this became concrete, the film was broadcast and the dismissal was pronounced. (dpa)