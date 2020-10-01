Ostapenko can’t wait to return to the top | Sneakers

When Jelena Ostapenko wins a match at Roland Garros, it is difficult to stop her. In 2016, the Latvian tennis player lost on her debut, but the following year no one stopped her from leaving Paris with her first Grand Slam trophy, not even Simona Halep, beaten in the final in which she was favorite. . On the next two visits and after reaching fifth place in the standings, he always lost in his debut … until this year. Ostapenko has already won two decisive victories, such as the one that knocked out Czech Karolina Pliskova, fourth in the world rankings and the most highly rated player who has yet to triumph in major.

The decision not to go to the US Open seems to have been the best, although in the two tournaments he held the day before Roland Garrros he did not go far. But the two matches won in Strasbourg last week were important in restoring confidence to the player, who signed 27 winners, against just nine for Pliskova. Figures that recall the danger that Ostapenko posed to his opponents in 2017.

“It’s hard to compare because three years ago I was younger, I wasn’t afraid, no one really knew me, but now I am. Now, they know that I can play and they know how to play against me, ”explained the now 43rd in the world, after winning 6-4, 6-2, in 1h09m.

Determined to return to the top of the world hierarchy, Ostapenko turned to the experienced services of Thomas Hogstedt, former coach of Li Na, Maria Sharapova or Madison Keys. “I want more and I want to come back to the top 5, the top 10, and win another Slam, step by step. That’s what I’m working on, in my consistency; that’s probably the key to my game, ”said the 23-year-old Latvian.

Ostapenko was one of four Grand Slam champions to advance to the third round, along with Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova and Garbiñe Muguruza. At the top of the painting, only one survives – Simona Halep.

In the men’s tournament, Novak Djokovic knocked out Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis (66), 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2 and recorded 70 wins in each Grand Slam tournament, tying Roger Federer.

As for the re-edition of the final of the last edition of the Millennium Estoril Open, it was again won by Stefanos Tsitsipas (6th) to the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas (60th), now in three sets, but giving up three matches less and in less than 16 minutes. then: 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2.

Victorious was also the title champion of the Lisboa Belém Open – challenger whose 2020 edition takes place the week after Roland Garros. Roberto Carballes Baena (101st) imposed his greatest consistency on striker Denis Shapovalov (11th), but only after five hours of play: 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6 and 8-6.

Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Pablo Carreño Busta also enter the third round.

