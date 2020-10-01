America versus America – Observer

Televised debates are a ritual of mass democracy, a sort of duel in the arena of public communication for candidates for government office. Since the 1960s, they have been a ritual of Democracy in America, in the contemporary version, which has been famous since the first Kennedy-Nixon confrontation.

They may not change the direction of most voters, especially when, like now in the United States, they are radicalized and, as a result, there will be a lot of undecided.

There won’t be many, but they will be decisive. According to a poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, released Sunday, September 27, the undecided would still be 11%. And if for a significant majority the debates were not going to change the intention to vote, about 30% of the voters considered the debates important for their decision.

According to the same polls, Biden maintains the advantage in the so-called Swing States – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – a weighted advantage of about 6%.

Trump was one of the political victims of Covid-19: the unique situation of the American economy at the start of the year, which would give him an almost certain victory, was ruined by the outbreak of the pandemic and, although the recovery was rapid, the damage remains. The country’s health condition is also dire, and a clearly hostile media community has gone out of its way to portray the president as incompetent, blamed for every pandemic death in the United States.

With his intuitive and blunt way of never leaving challenges and provocations unanswered, Trump also makes the lives, tactics and techniques of his many enemies easier; and while he’s recovered from Biden in the polls, he needs to match him, and quickly. And the debates, given the hesitancy and confusions and blunders of the former Obama vice president, could be important in reducing or even reversing the tendency to vote. Moreover, this is what happened in 2016 when Hillary Clinton, who in August had a 51-41 lead, in September, at 48-43. And in the end, that’s what we saw.

Then there was a phenomenon that tends to repeat itself today: it is that the majority of voters essentially vote against a candidate and not for a candidate.

Anyone who has seen the debate Tuesday, Sept. 29 between Trump and Biden, cannot help but understand American voters. None of the candidates presented a substantial project for the nation, ideas, strategic lines. Trump, like him, but perhaps less aggressive than usual, was aggressive enough to crush Biden. Biden wanted to take on the role of the well-behaved victim, facing the “deplorable fascist ogre” but then lost his temper, called him “mad”, “clown” and “liar” and, in a tactic clear of contempt, avoided looking at his opponent or addressing his name. Trump treated Biden with caustic paternalism, much like a smart, soulless incompetent kid. He was also harsh and even cruel to one of the Biden children, either because he mistook him for another or on purpose.

Whether Trump, for better or for worse, was as he is, Biden, although he avoided the blunders and confusion of other interventions, was unable to give, as Francisco Seixas observed. da Costa, “a presidential image”. He ended up slipping into the easy insult, projecting a pathetic image of physical fragility, insecurity, intellectual weakness. For example, hang up the numbers by answering the pandemic question, or propose to restore “law and order” with psychological rehabilitation and racial awareness of the police (perhaps accompanied by spiritual guides and mutual aid …) and by pointing staggering at the camera, 1950s style, in an attempt to challenge the voter directly.

But in addition to these media duels and their tips for voters, there are the fundamental issues: Trump represents another right-wing, nationalist, popular platform, true to the values ​​of the American tradition of the small middle class, based on identity and patriotic ideas. Biden represents the alliance of internationalist economic liberalism, big financial interests, with radical movements linked to the ideology of the new left, enemies of national and traditional values.

He represents them, although in reality it has little to do with them. In fact, Biden has always been a professional politician and, as such, a negotiator, a moderate, a politico-ideological shuttle man who supported school buses and inspired very repressive criminal laws, but found himself on Barak’s center-left list. Obama.

Between the indoor cockfighting and the folklore of the characters, there is a symbolic and ideological confrontation between conceptions of the world and of America: popular and identity nationalism, which is religious, defends the family and rejects agendas ” progressives ”” And pseudo-scientific aspects of academia and the media; and liberal globalism, which results from a strange alliance (or not) between ultra-radicalism of the left and the great interests of financial capitalism.

That’s what’s at stake – and, interestingly, symbolized by two men whose past has little to do with what they stand for and symbolize today: Donald Trump is a new politician, playboy and real estate entrepreneur. Yorker who, politically, would be closer to the American liberal elite; Joseph Biden is an old Democratic Road, Catholic establishment of Irish descent who has spent 40 years in Congress negotiating deals left and right, and whose rise to the top of the list is due to his relative lack of definition – ideal , the absence of instead, to fill the “anti-Trump coalition”, which brings together people as different as the “pacifists” of Black Lives Matter and Antifas, who kill police officers and destroy and loot stores in New York, and neo-conservative Republicans and even conservatives, who prefer the devil to Trump.

It’s a new situation, with new friend / foe boundaries as well. The decisive factors for the final determination of the voters will, of course, be the state of the economy, the evolution of health and questions of “public order”.

Trump has for him an irreducible “constituency”, of 40 to 45% of the electorate. Biden has the Negative Coalition, which includes much of the print and television media in the United States and around the world. Even so, the fight will be close and the outcome is likely to be uncertain. Until the end. And even after the end.