Manuel Monteiro says US ambassador “touches the wound” and calls for debate on China – Observe

Former CDS-PP chairman Manuel Monteiro praised the statements of the US ambassador, saying he “touches the wound”, and defended a debate on China’s role in as a strategic partner of Portugal.

The former centrist leader commented on the Lusa news agency statements by US Ambassador George Glass in an interview with Expresso, published in the Saturday edition, in which he believed that “Portugal must choose between the allies and the Chinese “.

“As for the content, I believe that as a Portuguese I have political responsibilities in this country, that the ambassador says what I would like to be discussed in Portugal”, to “the Assembly of the Republic and in all possible and imaginary political forums, “He said.

For the Christian Democrat activist, “the ambassador of the United States of America touches the wound when he warns against the need for a country like Portugal and, in particular, a country with the geographical position that he occupies, defines and discusses if he wants to continue to deliver. to Chinese sectors which are strategic for national affirmation and national affirmation at the international level ”.

“I am very sorry, as a former president of a party that has always fought on these issues, that this issue is not debated from a political point of view, and I believe that more than criticizing the ambassador American in a perspective of meddling in issues that concern only the Portuguese, we should be able to have a very deep and serious political debate on whether or not China will be the country’s key strategic partner in the future. predictable, ”he proposed.

Manuel Monteiro, however, felt that the way George Glass was doing it “was not the happiest” as he made “public statements that diplomacy would advise that they be done in private, in meetings with interlocutors. of the Portuguese State “.

“We can condemn the form, but we can not ignore the content of what the American ambassador, and very well, came to say”, he stressed, despite his agreement with the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, who “is not an ambassador who tells the Portuguese what the Portuguese must do”.

But he asked: “What about the content of what he said, what is the position of the Portuguese State?”, Deploring that “no one is debating it”.

The former leader noted that “it is strange” that China, which “already occupies extremely relevant strategic sectors such as REN and EDP”, could “be the future concessionaire of the port of Sines”, infrastructure which “is objectively a very relevant benchmark for the economic and political affirmation of certain countries, and in particular of China ”, a State which“ when it intervenes economically it also intervenes politically ”.

Manuel Monteiro, who had already alerted to this issue in the 1990s, advocated that it was a subject “of the greatest political importance for the future” and for the “definition of the national strategy”.

In the interview with Expresso, the American ambassador in Lisbon estimated that “Portugal inevitably ends up being part of the battlefield in Europe between the United States and China”, and affirms that this power “is a new China , with long-term plans to accumulate bad influence through economics, politics or other means ”.

According to George Glass, “for the past three years,” Portugal has viewed the United States as “friends” and “allies” in the field of security and defense and the People’s Republic of China as ” economic partner “.

The US Ambassador argued that “you cannot have both” and that the Portuguese “must make a choice now” between “working with security partners, allies, or working with economic partners, the Chinese” .

“This means that when we talk about critical infrastructure and national security needs, they can’t work with China. We saw it with the start of the implementation of 5G and what it means for national security and the way we work with our allies, ”he added.