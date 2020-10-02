Europe can be a benchmark in digital ethics, experts defend – Observer

Europe can be a moral benchmark for bringing ethics to the market, at a time when every smartphone is a “Trojan horse” stealing the privacy of disguised citizens, experts defended Thursday at a virtual conference.

“Smartphones are ‘Trojans’ that capture our privacy without realizing it,” said ethics and artificial intelligence specialist Pedro Saleiro, at the Lisbon Conferences.

Big tech companies use them to capture metadata in every interaction with the mobile phone that later serve their profitable goals, for example, in advertising sales.

In return, they offer services and tools that people really want, but which make them dependent: “we accept contracts for the use of services that, if they were offered to us by another human, face to face, we would refuse, ”he said.

In the context of the pandemic, some states have adopted oversight mechanisms – such as contact tracing applications, which, like all computer systems, are vulnerable to external attacks and “open their use for totalitarian purposes.”

In a climate of commercial and technological competition due to advances in artificial intelligence, China and the United States of America are leaving behind Europe, “which for the moment is not in a position to compete”.

European added value, he said, could be to assume “moral leadership”, based on the European Union’s reputation for being “a pioneer in terms of good practice and new regulations for use. responsible for data and artificial intelligence “.

Europe has had “important, but vague and technocratic initiatives”, he stressed, arguing that concrete action is needed for “a governance model for artificial intelligence”.

Irish researcher Chloe Teevan, from the European Center for Policy Development, said that while she tends to be more on the North American side, Europe doesn’t really want to choose sides.

Chloe Teevan illustrated with the pressure from the Americans for European countries to ban the Huawei brand, which “few have done”.

The European Union has resisted the demands of the United States to dissociate itself from China, but at the same time, we see that there are more areas according to the United States than with China, ”he declared. .

The researcher felt that “the European Union does not want to be caught between these two powers, so we have seen a greater focus on digital sovereignty”, in which the European partners want to be “more sovereign actors”, based on the creation of their “model of governance of the digital sphere”, which for the moment is hardly “great aspirations”.

To do this, it must achieve “a balance between the” surveillance capitalism “symbolized by the big North American technology companies and the state surveillance which manifests itself in China and among some of its allies”.