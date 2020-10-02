Illegitimate daughter of Alberto II officially designated Princess of the Belgians – Observer

The artist Delphine Boël, born of an extramarital relationship with the emeritus king of the Belgians, Albert II, was officially appointed princess this Thursday, after a decision of the Brussels court which analyzed the process of recognition of the paternity of the monarch.

Seven years after Boël launched the first paternity recognition process in 2013, the artist will now change his name from that of his father, Alberto II, in Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF reported.

The sons of Delphine Boël, Josefina and Oscar, will also become princess and prince of the Belgians and will be designated “His Royal Highness”.

In statements collected by the Belgian agency, the artist’s lawyer, Marc Uyttendaele, said the conviction gives his client “complete satisfaction” and applauded the fact that his requests to be dealt with “on a footing”. equality with his brothers and sisters ”were satisfied.

She is satisfied with this decision, which ends a long and painful process for her and her family. A legal victory will never replace a father’s love, but it does offer a sense of justice.

The existence of Boël, 52, became public in 1999, following the publication of an unauthorized biography of Queen Paola.

In May 2019, the Brussels Court of Appeal ordered the 86-year-old former monarch to do a DNA test to compare the genetic information with that of his alleged daughter.

Alberto II confirmed on January 27 that the results of the DNA test to which he had been subjected, by decision of the court, showed that he was the biological father of the artist.