Caravan of 3,000 Honduran migrants on their way to the United States – Observer

At least 3,000 undocumented Honduran migrants on Thursday crossed the border with Guatemala in a human caravan to the United States of America.

The migrants had left San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ second-largest city, 180 kilometers north of Tegucigalpa, the country’s capital, on Wednesday evening to try to reach the United States to escape poverty and violence in the country. center of the country. American.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute told reporters today that at 11:45 a.m. (6:45 p.m. in Lisbon) about 3,000 people entered Guatemala in the morning at different times from across the border. of El Corinto, located 250 kilometers east of the country’s capital.

The organization said Hondurans entered the country illegally and released several videos showing a large group of people crossing the border, but authorities could not stop them.

“The [migrantes] few approach immigration controls, ”said the Guatemalan Migration Institute.

According to the same source, migrants are not asked for the result of the Covid-19 test to enter the territory, because it became mandatory after the borders reopened on September 18.

Guatemalan Health Minister Amelia Flores told a radio station that migrants are required to submit a “PCR or antigen” test to detect Covid-19 in order to enter the country.

Lack of jobs, insecurity and criminal violence are the reasons many Hondurans migrate to other countries every day, according to sources from human rights organizations.