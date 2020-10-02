Don’t use Trump to hide your ideas – Observe

It is not possible, of course it is not possible. Four years of a president who, in a debate, disrespects his opponents and tells them to shut up? A president who is unable to clearly condemn extremist violence? A president accused of sexual harassment and political collaboration with racists? A president whose family is suspected of corruption? No, the United States is not suitable for such a president – an individual who is, at heart, an old millionaire from other eras …

Ah, wait. Before continuing, maybe I would like to clarify something. I’m not talking about Donald Trump, the US president since 2017. I’m talking about Joe Biden, the candidate the Democratic Party has proposed to replace Trump in 2021, and who is leading the polls. Yes, during the debate Biden called his opponent a “clown” and told him to shut up. Yes, Biden has not been able to unequivocally repudiate the violence of the so-called Antifa, whom he has given the dignity of being just “an idea.” Yes, Biden is accused of sexual harassment and for years in Congress he collaborated with representatives of the Democratic Party, which in the southern United States was the party of racial segregation. Yes, the affairs of the Biden family, who got rich in politics, are a cause for mistrust.

They are already thinking: but what good is it to remember these things? To tell us that Trump and Biden are the same? No, quite the contrary. I would say that they are very different politically and that it is therefore perfectly logical to support this or that candidacy, whatever the personality of the candidates. This is the big mistake that anti-Trumpism made. The American and world left claim that right now the problem of the United States – and indeed the world – is the person of Trump, supposedly meaner, more chaotic and more outrageous than any other president. As if the political division and polarization in the United States or the instability and shifting balance of power in the world were Trump’s creation and may disappear with the end of his presidency. And above all, as if Americans who did not subscribe to the views of the left were forced to sacrifice their political preferences in order to free the republic from the current president. In these elections, it would only be a question of resuming “normality” interrupted by four years of Trumpist unrest. Now this is a scam.

The problem is obviously not just Trump, his aggressiveness, his relationship with Putin or the harassment allegations. Because when the aggression, the relationship with Putin (for which Obama was widely applauded initially) and the harassment accusations concern a Democrat, they are no longer a problem. The enthusiasm for MeToo on the left, for example, ended the day the accusations hit Biden. Because? Naturally, because it is more important for the left to run for president, and Biden is the one in the best position to do so. For that, they will forgive everything. Even the far left, after much gnashing of teeth, has already been content with the idea of ​​voting for Biden, even without agreeing with him.

The question is then the following: why can the right not do the same, with the same reservations? Why wouldn’t they vote for Trump, without dishonoring themselves, those who want an America different from the one Biden proposes? Anyone watching Tuesday’s debate without the sole intention of being outraged by Trump could see that in addition to the folklore of interruptions and mutual dichots, there were fundamental political options to separate the two candidates. For example, regarding the future of the Supreme Court or the socialization of health care. Right now, on these issues, Trump represents constitutional tradition and an America based on individual initiative and responsibility. It makes sense for someone who values ​​this continuity and this America to vote for Trump – regretting that this option was, in the November election, represented by Trump. As that makes sense, for those who hate this continuity and America, choose Biden – wishing it was Biden.

Yes, ideally all presidential candidates should have the education and probity of Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, arguably the most decent and worthy presidential candidate in the United States in the past 40 years. But you know what? Trump can even match anything the left says about him. But Mitt Romney, who did not respond, deserved the same barrage of accusations and lies. In fact, all Republican presidents, regardless of their personal qualities, have also been caricatured by the American left in recent decades. Ronald Reagan, in the 1980s? George W. Bush, already in this century? All crazy, stupid, fascists, racists, imperialists … They were all going to start World War III. Everyone was going to make the United States a new Third Reich. They never needed to behave like Trump: it was enough not to be on the left to be treated like Trump.

And no, I am also not implying that Trump is like George W. Bush or like Ronald Reagan. Reagan was a Cold War-style internationalist. Bush may have already wanted to be something else, but Bin Laden has not left him. Trump is a nationalist, a post-Cold War president, who clearly prefers an America less engaged in the free world – and in that regard, much closer to Barack Obama than he is to the left and right. to recognize it. But for those who live in America, it is he, not Mitt Romney, who can now keep executive and judicial power on the side of those who want a smaller state and a freer economy. The American left, as the Brazilian left did before Bolsonaro, claims that the only thing that matters is to keep a “monster” away. Then you will soon see how to rule the country. But it’s just a way to hide their ideas and their plans and at the same time deny their opponents the right to have another vision and other policies.

No, the question is not simply a question of personalities or styles. The problem is political. There are two visions of America. In 2020, one of these views is represented by Trump and the other by Biden. They will tell me: Trump is a “son of a bitch”. He may be, but he is the ‘son of a bitch’ of those who prefer a small state and a free economy, just as Biden – accused and suspected of the same sins as Trump – is the ‘son of a bitch’ of those who prefer a bigger state and a motivated economy. Shouldn’t it be so? And so.