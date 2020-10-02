Family of Portuguese-Chinese student detained in China has yet to contact consulate – Observer

The family of the Portuguese-Chinese student detained since August in Shenzhen, China, along with 11 other activists, have not yet contacted the Portuguese consulate in Hong Kong, the lawyer told Lusa on Thursday, contrary to reports. previous ones.

The lawyer for the young man in the territory, who asked not to be identified, told Lusa on Tuesday that the mother of Tsz Lun Kok, a pro-democracy activist with dual Chinese and Portuguese nationality, had addressed the post. consular. Hong Kong to seek help from the Portuguese authorities, but there was reportedly no response, information which has not been confirmed.

Questioned again today by Lusa, the lawyer explained that at the origin of the misunderstanding, there must have been a misunderstanding with the relative of the detainee.

On Tuesday, Lusa asked the Foreign Ministry (MNE) about the visit of the alleged detainee’s mother to the consulate, also asking what measures had been taken to ensure her access to a lawyer and whether consular authorities had attempted to to visit him. .

In a response sent today to Lusa, the MNE indicated that “to date, the Honorary Consulate of Portugal in Hong Kong had no trace of contact with the student’s mother,” adding that “the Consulate General in Macau and Hong Kong has been in contact with the lawyer appointed by the relevant family of the student.

Tsz Lun Kok, who faces charges related to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, was arrested by the Chinese Coast Guard on August 23, along with 11 other activists, as they tried to reach Taiwan by sea, where they would seek asylum.

Since then, none of the 12 detainees have been able to contact the family and they have also been denied access to lawyers mandated by the family. In some cases, lawyers have been threatened by Chinese authorities, who have claimed to have been previously appointed unofficial lawyers by the Chinese state.

In response to Lusa, the MNE also added that “the Portuguese diplomatic structures in China have officially contacted several Chinese entities to, under international law in cases of dual nationality like the present, know the humanitarian conditions in which this is found. citizen. “, Reaffirming that Portugal continues” to follow this affair and develop due diligence “.

The office of Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, however, did not say whether he had received a response from Chinese authorities, or whether consular officials attempted to visit the detainee at the Shenzhen Yantian detention center. 50 km from Hong Kong, despite questions from Lusa.

Lusa had previously questioned the MNE about the detainee’s situation on September 11, asking if the Portuguese authorities had received any information from Beijing, but he had not received a response.

The executive director of the Portuguese section of Amnesty International (AI), Pedro Neto, today argued that Portugal must be diplomatically “very courageous” to defend the Portuguese-Chinese pro-democracy activist detained in China.

This time, Portugal will have to be very courageous if necessary and put aside sympathetic diplomacy to protect a national citizen who will be unjustly accused, as everything suggests ”.

The Portuguese leader of Amnesty International has revealed that all the information he has on Tsz Lun Kok indicates that he is an activist, without “recording any criminal act or justifying his detention”.

The young man of Portuguese nationality had already been arrested on November 18 in Hong Kong, then released, during the police siege of the polytechnic university of this territory, accused of riot, for having allegedly participated in a maneuver aimed at hijacking the territory. attention of forces. security measures aimed at allowing refugee students to flee inland.

On Wednesday, 37 days after the Coast Guard intercepted the 12 activists, Chinese judicial officials officially approved the arrest, accusing two of the detainees of illegally organizing the escape from Hong Kong, according to the news agency. France-Presse (AFP). ).

The other ten, including young Portuguese-Chinese, were charged with illegal crossings, a crime punishable by up to one year.

Since the entry into force of the National Security Law on June 30, several sources in this case have asked not to be identified, for fear of reprisals, including family members of the 12 detainees.

The diploma imposed by Beijing on the former British colony punishes subversive activities, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with sentences of up to life imprisonment, and has led several pro-democracy activists to take refuge in the United Kingdom and Taiwan.