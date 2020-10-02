Brazilian government decides to create health barriers in indigenous areas – Observer

The Brazilian government on Thursday issued an interim measure for the creation of health barriers in indigenous areas, in order to avoid contagion and the spread of the new coronavirus within the indigenous population.

The provisional measure, with force of law, was published this Thursday in the Federal Official Gazette and signed by the Head of State, Jair Bolsonaro, who decided that the health barriers should be composed by public officials or by soldiers.

According to the text, the National Indian Foundation (Funai), an organization placed under the supervision of the government, is in charge of planning and implementing barrier control actions.

“Funai is authorized, on an exceptional and temporary basis, to pay daily salaries directly to public and military officials who are members of state and district public security agencies who will act in the protection of health barriers,” indicates the provisional measure. , highlighting the amount will come from the agency’s budget.

As this is an interim measure, it is already in force, but depends on the approval of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which may make changes to the proposal.

In August, Judge Luís Barroso, of the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF), ruled that the Bolsonaro government should develop a plan to protect indigenous communities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which included the creation of health barriers.

The Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), linked to Brazil’s health ministry, reported on Wednesday that 443 indigenous people have died and 28,510 have been infected with the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

However, according to the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) – an organization that coordinates the struggle of indigenous peoples for their rights – the death toll is higher, with the organization reporting 667 deaths among indigenous peoples, according to the reports. data collected. until the last Monday.

The discrepancy between data from government and indigenous entities has been constant since the start of the pandemic and has already been criticized by APIB coordinator Sonia Guajajara.

According to Guajajara, the problem with the tally is how the executive assesses whether the citizen is indigenous or not.

One of the main concerns of the authorities is the vulnerability of these populations to respiratory diseases, which increases the risk of aggravation in the event of contagion by the new coronavirus.

With the increase in cases, several indigenous peoples began to put up their own protective barriers to prevent invaders from entering their territory.

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country most affected by the pandemic and one of the hardest affected in the world, if we count the second number of deaths (more than 4.8 million cases and 143,952 deaths), after the United States.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million lives and more than 33.7 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

