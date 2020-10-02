The “plan” which is not a plan … – Observer

The reinvention of the European Union (EU), speaking of a “plan” on the piles of euros that the Commission has decided to print and dump on member countries unable to manage the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus, is nothing more than a distant effect of “Soviet planning” in the days of Stalin and his successors… In fact, in a country like Portugal we have already had decades of public works and other initiatives in the field of “backward” European financial support to the most backward countries of the Union. without any reproductive and transformative socio-economic dimension. On the contrary, the so-called “European funds” have only helped to “fossilize” Portuguese political structures!

These regional funds – tens of billions of euros over 35 years! – they limited themselves to supporting medium and low technology companies, as well as successive programs of so-called “vocational training” managed by unions with few partners and even less money. Anyone with a minimum of savvy can easily imagine that after three and a half decades the European Commission has realized that these rivers of money do not have a competitive increase in national productivity – quite the contrary! – they only served to feed the layers of adherents and participants in the new community political system. The monetary operation announced by the EU is just one of these large-scale regional pseudo-plans. It should be noted that the Portuguese Prime Minister decided at the last minute to do without European “loans”, that is to say amounts bearing interest which would increase our debt beyond 150% of annual GDP!

Indeed, someone will have explained to the Prime Minister that none of these European subsidies will only plug the huge holes already opened in the Portuguese economy: an optimistic minimum break of 10% to be recovered, perhaps, in four years! This, of course, if the promise of an effective vaccine next year is kept, which was more certain! In fact, the confused initial plan attributed to Professor Costa Silva, executive chairman of the private oil company PARTEX, already showed that there was nothing substantial or valuing of investments to be financed by the EU.

Typically, for those who have read the so-called plan and its government version, the latest of these projects has nothing to do with an articulated investment plan that can tangibly increase the productivity of the national economy! Indeed, what do a mini-TGV have in common between Lisbon-Porto and the maritime resources of the Azores? At first glance, nothing! The same is true for the fashion transitions announced in the climatic and digital sense, which are not thought out either in economic or social terms. These are just trendy slogans. It is true that the government wanted above all to show any project to the President of the European Commission who, politely, will now present it to his colleagues, for whom the crisis has become fundamentally monetary – injecting money into the system is worth n ‘ whatever – instead of being economic and social, that is, an opportunity for effective change.

What sense does it have, buying more intensive care beds, I imagine importing them from abroad, like the vaccine against Covid-19, or increasing the salaries of civil servants employed in the health sector? What do these initiatives correspond to in modern and / or digital socio-economic and / or climatic transitions? A real plan is supposed to have a starting point and a successive series of outcomes which, in turn, become the engines of future changes, upgrades and qualifications – or not? Illustrating the erratic and propagandistic process of such a “plan”, I ask what is in common between I don’t know what increase in funds to be transferred to these infamous “retirement homes”, where half or more of the deaths due are concentrated. to the pandemic, and the increase in low productivity industries in the country, what are tourism and civil construction?

Before concluding the dismantling of this fundamental inability of the current government to plan anything, and that it is not limited to increasing government spending or recruiting more civil servants, two observations should be made. . One of them was immediately stated by the President of the European Commission during her recent stay in Portugal. It is the judicial apparatus, from the codes drawn up by his Excellencies the deputies of the Nation, to the behavior of the agents of a system increasingly exposed to corruption and favoritism, like the entire state apparatus dominated by the government. The second point to be underlined, at this moment, before the pseudo-plan presented to the EU, is the total lack of participation and control of the unrepresentative bodies of Portuguese society, in addition to this caricature of political parties that are today, simultaneously, the owners and customers of the state apparatus paid by us.