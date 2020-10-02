EU leaders agree to sanctions against Belarus | Belarus

The heads of government and state of the European Union (EU) on Thursday reached an agreement on the application of sanctions to repressors in Belarus, after a negotiation process of nearly nine hours to ensure the transfer of Cyprus .

“We agreed today to implement the sanctions that we had already defined”, declared the President of the European Council Charles Michel, addressing journalists at the end of the first day of this extraordinary summit dedicated to Belarus and the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean in Brussels.

“It is an important and clear sign that we are credible, […] which will be finished tomorrow [sexta-feira] through a written procedure to implement sanctions against Belarus, on a list of around forty names ”of people linked to the repressive actions, added Charles Michel.

The EU’s objective is that “the Belarusian people have the right to decide their own future”, he added.

The August 9 presidential elections in Belarus gave victory to Alexander Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, who is contested by the opposition and not recognized by the EU.

Asked by the press on whether Alexander Lukashenko is one of the 40 or so names that will be the target of restrictive measures (such as limits on movement or access to goods), Charles Michel said that the Belarusian president does not was not on the list.

Regarding the deadlines for applying the sanctions, Charles Michel said that after the formal adoption on Thursday, it is an “immediate process”.

Also present at the press conference, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she was “very satisfied” with the agreement of the European leaders.

“There will be no impunity for those responsible for the repression of Protestants and political opponents,” said the head of the community executive.

EU heads of government and state meet at around 4 p.m. (3 p.m. Lisbon) on Thursday to try to reach an agreement on the application of sanctions to repressors in Belarus, in a process blocked by Cyprus.

While accepting the sanctions, Cyprus blocked its application by demanding similar measures against Turkey, given the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean.

Due to Nicosia’s reluctance, the imposition of restrictive measures against Belarus was one of the first issues debated by European leaders at the start of the work and, because it was also one of the most controversial, ended up going at dinner time, according to several European sources.

Around midnight, Charles Michel interrupted the work to modify the text on the table, which Cyprus did not agree with.

About an hour later, the first day of the summit was officially closed, with the approval of EU leaders for sanctions against Belarusian repressors.

After the “green light” given by the Council of the EU last August, the list of restrictive measures against Belarus had to be formally approved unanimously in order to enter into force.

At a time of tension in Minsk, the EU’s imposition of sanctions against the repressors was seen as urgent, so it was necessary to convince Nicosia to give in.

Belarusians have been demonstrating in the streets, in demonstrations repressed by the authorities, since the presidential elections which extended the 26-year term of Alexander Lukashenko, giving him 80% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, her main rival, got 10%.

