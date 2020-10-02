Why the mosque (da Sé) | Opinion

Comme les madeleines pour Proust is the cathedral of Lisbon for our collective memory. After D. Afonso Henriques completed the transfer of the relics of the martyr S. Vicente, from the Christian church located on the promontory of the same name, which had served as a pilgrimage sanctuary for Christians and Muslims throughout the Islamic period, is no longer a Lisbon Cathedral, which has been known since the Middle Ages to be the result of the Christianization of the Aljama Mosque, which in all probability was built in place of a late Christian basilica, ceased to be one of the symbolic centers of the kingdom, a centrality accentuated by the capital of Lisbon.

The reconstructions after the earthquake and the restoration projects during the 19th and 20th centuries reflect the demand, sometimes scenographic, of this original medievality, capable of transporting us mythically to the origins of nationality. The position from which these restorations began was that of a unification of speech and image, despite the testimonies of a lost complexity that populated some of the walls, referring to times well before the construction of the two kings. founders and even before the more than four centuries of Islamic Lisbon.

For all these reasons, the excavations of the cloister in the 90s, initiated by José Luís de Matos and Clementino Amaro, then continued until now by Ana Gomes and Alexandra Gaspar, mark a turning point in the perception of the History of the Sé e The past of Lisbon. It was the first major archaeological intervention carried out in the city, if not the first in a long series, and it indelibly marked a new reading of urban evolution, revealing the logic of the Roman road network of Lisbon. , while explaining social evolution in the High Age. Average thanks to the privatization of the Roman street. It has also opened unsuspected windows on episodes from the past that written sources normally do not reveal.

We were all moved by the treasure of coins and shards of coins hanging by a prosperous inhabitant of al-Ushbuna in the city’s sewers, probably before the Christian conquest of 1147, in the hope that turned out to be unfounded, that the city would never return to rule. Islamic. We were all intrigued by the large compartment from the Islamic era, with polychrome walls, which ended the excavated area to the south, in close articulation but difficult to interpret with the lower levels of the Roman street. The relationship with the most likely central mosque (aljama) in the city seemed obvious, but many doubts remained about its significance at the time.

As it is, even fragmentary, this building has nevertheless introduced a new register in our reading of the past. The Sé site lost the narrative linearity that had been introduced after the 12th century works and took over the complexity of the story that it had hidden for so many centuries. A lost memory has been found, which has returned us to others before us, also ancestors, of another abramic religion, inhabitants of a city which moreover shared, half, believing in a Nordic visitor from the beginning of the 12th century, with the very large Christian community, itself Arabized. Like the madeleines of the narrator of Em Busca do Tempo Perdido, the Sé de Lisboa building has returned forgotten parts of our collective past.

And perhaps for this reason, unlike many other excavations, museumized, integrated into new contexts or destroyed (archaeologists use a euphemism for this, “dismantled”, which we will avoid here) which have appeared in the city. , in increasing numbers, in the following two decades, perhaps the most important and the most exemplary, that of the Alcáçova district of Castelo de S. Jorge, the great open wound of the Sé cloister was left, pending the possibility of a project of protection, recovery and musealization that would return it to the inhabitants of Lisbon and to visitors as a testimony of a city with a commercial, cultural and religious border that, after all, Lisbon has never really ceased to be.

This is why, when a musealization project and the will and the means to carry it out finally appeared, on the part of the Patriarchate and the Cabido da Sé de Lisboa, the owners of the work, as well as the DGPC, seemed to me, as to other interested Lisbonites (and my interest was as professional, being History and, in particular, medieval, my job for decades) that what should have been done was done. The hopeful assumption was, of course, that the project would preserve preexistences and focus on what it wanted to musealize, ie archaeological remains from different eras; in short, that the subject of the museum was History and not itself.

Last week, however, I went there, we were surprised by the news that the CPB validated the destruction (I agree to use this term, because the detailed records of the temple of Palmira and the photographs that I on guard are not the temple itself, destroyed by the Islamic State offensive) of a significant part of what the archaeological intervention that preceded the museum project had uncovered.

Paradoxically, it was this authorization, which still has time to come back, which triggered the revelation of recent discoveries. And they were amazing, after all. Below the southern block of the cloister and almost at the same level as the street and the immense work of the medieval embankment that supports the terrace where the cloister was built, a significant part of the Aljama Mosque complex has slept, with eight compartments identified, the beginning of the staircase access to the quadrangular almenara (minaret), like all those of Western Islam, and to the baths (hammam), in association with the mosque, where the masonry benches that served faithful remain intact. In fact, all that is missing is the oratory and the ablution court, on which the Christian seat was built, as we know, to complete all the classic elements which, since the construction of the aljama in Damascus, constitute a mosque. . If we don’t take into account the small but emblematic Mértola Mosque, no other complex in Portugal has this importance. For archaeologists and historians, it is certain, and again and above all, for the restoration of our collective memory.

I am convinced that the DGPC will be able to assume the role which is yours by statute, by itself and through the Ministry of Culture which supervises it. I am also sure that the Patriarchate will do everything to safeguard the heritage of the city, as it has always done over the years.

The spectacular historical relevance of the finds would be abundant here, but the site, due to the monumentality of the scale, still allows you to trace a route through a central part of Islamic Lisbon, to hear the call of the muezzin who just climbed the stairs to the wall, felt the elbows in the baths before the Friday prayer, then follow the faithful to the nearby market (Suq), located between the mosque and the west gate, exit to the outer western suburbs and the Baixa stream.

For all this, Lisbon needs these structures. In fact, I had been waiting for them for a long time. Because they call our history like no other today. Because they bring us back to the original complexity which is the deepest part of our identity. Destroying them would be an unthinkable property crime. Thus, I have no doubt that the DGPC can assume the role which is yours by statute, by itself and through the Ministry of Culture which supervises it. I am also convinced that the Patriarchate will do everything to safeguard the heritage of the city, as it always has done over the years. All of this will undoubtedly involve some adjustments to the project. But it is natural and to be expected when building a museum in such a sensitive place. After all, the purpose of any museum exhibition is to tell a story, in this case our own. And we need everything that has come to us from the past to say it. This is the function of the Magdalens.

