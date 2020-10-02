No military support for a government that despises the people | Opinion

During the visit to Guinea-Bissau, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva expressed confidence in a positive response from the EU to Mozambique’s request to support its forces in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

In an interview with Lusa on September 24, the Portuguese Foreign Minister said he was convinced that this response would be positive.

Daesh in Mozambique

“We have received within the European Union the letter sent by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, which is a very clear letter. Mozambique identifies very clearly the areas in which European cooperation can support them, namely the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado, and I am convinced that the European Union will give a positive response ”, declared Augusto Santos Silva.

The Portuguese foreign minister also said that as the foreign minister of the country who will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU from January, it is clear that Portugal will help ensure that the response of the EU is quick and positive.

In doing so, the Portuguese minister follows the Mozambican government’s point of view that the civil war in the north of the country – which left 1,500 dead and 250,000 refugees – can be attributed solely to attacks by Islamist rebels (see the speech by President Le Mozambican citizen Filipe Nyusi in front of UNO VV on 23.09.2020).

However, several analysts consider that the causes of the conflict are also to be found in the enormous poverty of the majority of the population, in inequalities and in the lack of participation in the benefits of the exploitation of natural resources (first rubies then gas ). Even the European Parliament declared, already on September 17, in a resolution adopted by majority, which considers internal causes – such as poverty, inequality, corruption and the inability of the government to make the wealth of the province accessible to the majority. of the population – as the main reason for the incidents in Cabo Delgado. Parliament urged the Mozambican government to do everything in its power to meet the needs of the people through urgent reforms, thus preventing people from becoming radicalized.

However, the Mozambican government exclusively blames an outside enemy, thus trying to distract from the really obvious question that after 45 years (!!!) of Frelimo government, Mozambique still occupies the bottom spots of the index. global poverty (180 ° out of a total of 189 countries), while wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of a corrupt elite. This elite, together with powerful international mineral resource companies and oil giants, manages to sell the fairy tale that at any time in the future will happen and that, in addition to the nomenklatura, the majority of the population will also come to benefit from mining and gas exploration.

However, so far what has happened is exactly the opposite, with the local population not benefiting in any way from the foreign investment of thousands of dollars. On the contrary, as we can read in a report by the Mozambican NGO “Environmental Justice”, for example, a study commissioned by the multinational Anadarko itself had already noted in 2016 that following its exploration project and gas liquefaction, 550 families would be resettled and nearly 1,000 would lose access to their farmland, while another 3,000 people would lose access to their fishing grounds.

The promised compensation was only partial or minimal, resettlement in already populated areas led to local conflicts or occurred at great distances from farmland. Fishermen, for example, have been resettled 10 km off the coast and complain about the obvious negative impact of gas exploration on fishery resources. In contrast, the job opportunities promised in the highly technological gas industry have not materialized.

In addition, the harmful consequences of gas extraction and liquefaction on the climate and the environment are totally ignored.

Unfortunately, all of this is largely silenced. Journalists trying to publicize these issues have been arrested and journalist Ibraimo Mbaruco has been missing since April 7.

The barbarism huddled in Cabo Delgado

Joe Hanlon, the British journalist and renowned expert on Mozambican affairs, explains, as co-author of the book Civil War, Civil Peace, that while the definition and roots of a civil war are generally controversial, they are almost always based on protests so deep that people are willing to risk their lives and even kill them. It also appears that there are always external actors who interfere and that civil wars rarely end with military means. For lasting peace, the reasons for the protests must be eliminated.

It is therefore surprising that despite these lessons drawn from the many civil wars, the Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs unconditionally adheres to the reading of the Mozambican government, in contradiction, at least partially, with the critical demands contained in the resolution of the European Parliament .

The fact that the Frelimo government is doing everything possible and impossible to stay in power is more than proven, either by the illegitimate $ 2 billion debt scandal, or by the manipulation of the last elections (on which a report the end of EU election observers testifies to a disastrous verdict), intimidation of the press, judges and prosecutors and NGOs, corruption scandals involving party and government members at all levels, etc. , etc.

The Cabo Delgado war demonstrates that the neoliberal runoff ideology, which legitimizes the greed of a small elite, has failed and, on the contrary, has worsened poverty, so that the victims are ready to follow the path of war, in order to force change.

However, admitting this also implies admitting that three decades of support from the IMF, EU and other international donors has not improved the situation of the people, but only helped to support a ruling elite. of Frelimo, which gets richer at the expense of the people.

Now, with the consensual enemy of international terrorism, this elite is once again trying to divert attention from its own mistakes, fully aware that powerful American and European interests are at stake, whose governments will not abandon their respective companies. (like ExxonMobil, Anadarko, Total, ENI and Galp), will not even want to leave the field open to the Chinese. Again, it is the Mozambicans who are tricked with a few crumbs.

It is time to be on the side of the Mozambican people and to stop supporting an unscrupulous government which, since independence in 1975, has failed to develop the country for the benefit of its people.

Still, things became less easy to cover up after the most recent and unconfirmed reports that the Mozambican armed forces were accused in Cabo Delgado of massive ill-treatment against the local population. The most serious case has circulated in the media, in a video in which a naked woman is whipped by soldiers who then execute her with dozens of shots because she is accused of cooperating with terrorists. The Mozambican armed forces have denied responsibility and dismissed all of the opposing party’s propaganda, but they refuse to comply with Amnesty International’s call for this matter to be fully investigated. Apparently, investigations into the war zone would not be possible.

To consider providing support – even in training and logistics – to this corrupt government and its armed forces, without first requiring a full clarification of attacks against the civilian population, is totally unacceptable.

