The pandemic, universities and the lessons of Darwin | Opinion

Any crisis is generally viewed with sadness and shame. But it can also represent a serious opportunity for change. Take the concrete case of science: the 1918 influenza pandemic drew attention to virology; World War II stimulated physics and engineering; the current pandemic will have an effect on science, technology and the universities that develop it.

The crisis triggered by covid-19 may pose a serious threat to the university system, either through the potential loss of students, declining income, or the induced disruption in teaching and research. However, there is a way to dare to change.

Teaching will undergo changes, based on a new model of programmatic content, which, taking advantage of new technologies, can improve its experience, efficiency and effectiveness, in a harmonious hybridization between classroom and distance . Here there are two huge possibilities for improvement for university education: expanding access, making it more accessible to those who do not have access; strengthen the link between universities and industry, namely that of digital communication, by involving it in new educational solutions.

As for the investigation, it suddenly focused on covid-19. The volume of scientific papers on the pandemic published in the past six months alone will have exceeded two tens of thousands. But the way we do research has also changed, shortening the path to innovation and taking us on a new mission: to produce quick fixes to minimize the effects of the pandemic. Researchers began to share their findings more openly and respond to the pressure of time for answers. But there will also be structural changes, forced by financing, reduced by the huge economic hole created. Thus, the need for collaboration with industry and business community is imposed on science and research in the future, a challenge that we must take up as a positive opportunity for a new era of development.

Market competition, which has led to an excessive proliferation of schools, also needs to be reconsidered. It is essential to prioritize the offer of distinctive, high-quality programs to justify the appeal of national and international student elites.

As Darwin said, those who survive and evolve best are those who adapt. It’s time to adapt

The pandemic has produced culture shock in societies, emphasizing the role of health. What appeared to be an expense is more of an investment. While awaiting greater academic demand in this area, it is up to the universities to respond. It is up to governments, in investment and prioritization, to put more emphasis on health, which never really existed.

As after all crises, there will be, after covid-19, an increased demand for higher education. Universities must maintain the social responsibility of providing access to those most affected financially by the pandemic. Universities, governments and companies must take more into account this ethical and social responsibility, also a new learning forced by the crisis we are going through.

It is for all these reasons that universities are faced, in the post-pandemic period, with a colossal opportunity for change, the pretext they needed to transform themselves and better fulfill their noble mission. As Darwin said, those who survive and evolve best are those who adapt. It’s time to adapt.

