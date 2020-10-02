What investment in public administration reform? | Opinion

1. Two recent stories and the echoes they produced in the media:

Ferro Rodrigues, president of the Assembly of the Republic, during a meeting with health experts on September 7, criticizes the actions of the government and the Minister of Health to lead the fight against the pandemic in the homes. [O enfoque da comunicação social, nas manchetes que produziu, assentou na surpresa de a crítica provir de uma personalidade do próprio partido do Governo]; As part of a government reshuffle, on September 17, Assistant Secretary of State for Health, Socialist Party leader Jamila Madeira, was involuntarily sacked. [A comunicação social dá especial relevo ao desconforto da cúpula do partido pelo facto de uma ministra independente, Marta Temido, ter podido “remodelar” uma militante e dirigente.]

In both cases, what was unusual in the emphasis the media gave them was that they correspond to violations of what might be called the (informal) rule of party militancy, which forces the activist not to be free to criticize his party. or the Government which it supports, by imposing on it the duty, in all situations, to protect and privilege its supporters.

2. This has awakened the country to the urgent need to invest (hopefully not spend) in a short period of time the money that the European Union (EU) will send to the fund. The government says there is no time to reach a national political consensus on the fate to be given over 12 billion euros. From the “soundbytes” that he left to the media, we know that the government has already attacked a plan which consists in allocating almost entirely these funds to the cogs of the State and to social services. This means that for the private sector, the companies, which are those who create the wealth that allows, in the form of taxes, to maintain this machine, there will be little left.

3. Will the public administration (PA) have the technical and human conditions necessary for the application and control of the amount in question? This is a relevant question which he partially answers when the government promises that a considerable part of the next EU financial envelope will be used in the reform of the Palestinian Authority.

4. This reform is, according to the popular expression, the equivalent of “the works of Sta. Engrácia ”. It is a goal that has been on the agenda of all governments for the past decades, which is supposed to always be achieved, which consumes rivers of money, but which is never completed. This failure to carry out effective reform of the Palestinian Authority may lie in the fact that an inadequate diagnosis of the weaknesses of the state apparatus has not been made. It is always assumed that these weaknesses are, exclusively or mainly, the age of the employees, the lack of flexibility in the use of IT tools and the attachment they continue to have on paper forms where they can affix stamps of the centenary. And because the proper diagnosis is not made, it is assumed that by pouring money on the problem, it will be solved, whatever it is.

5. The possibility of reforming the Palestinian Authority disappeared many years ago, in the hemicycle of the Assembly of the Republic, when the parties adopted legislation defining different hierarchical levels of the same administration as positions of power. political confidence. Today, aside from the amanuense officials at the bottom of the pyramid (where there will still be discounts for those who ended up there due to the color of the party card), the remaining PA is, grosso modo, an extension of the ruling party. When the color of it changes, the exchange of places begins, changing the faces of “boys” and “girls”, to keep everything the same. In other words, in reality, there is no PA in the truest sense of the word, a stable PA which, regardless of the party in power, but under the political leadership of the government, manages public affairs, is responsible for and reports to this administration. What is stable in the PA is, in fact, the least determining part, the base of the public service, where demotivation is the champion and the main personal goal of each employee is to achieve, as soon as possible, the status of ‘retired civil servant’.

6. A huge mole of employees without a stable management structure over time and the lack of operational independence as a pillar of the respective organizational culture, make the PA a fertile ground where party clientelism flourishes. and easily penetrates and advances corruption. If Minister A appoints his colleague B to a post of political trust, what freedom does he have to reprimand or even punish him later if he does not act at the minimum necessary level? Little, if any, because by having this type of intervention, and since it is a position of political confidence, I would supposedly question the party to which both owe obedience. The inefficient B remains in its place, with costs to the public purse infinitely higher than those of the salary it earns. Now imagine that after A appoints B, he appoints C, which in turn appoints D for middle management positions in the AP. A network of political connivance is established which dominates the administrative machine and silences (almost) everything that is undue and ineffective within it. To further worsen the condition of the PA, B, C and D, they are rarely people with the knowledge and qualities appropriate to the places they will occupy, but only those to whom the party must pay for the party’s obedience. activist.

PA reform is a priority. However, the necessary reform is above all a reform which gives it back a degree of independence and stability which allows it to hope that this administration will meet the country’s needs.

7. This thesis, according to which the appointments of political confidence undermine the effectiveness and the integrity of the PA, can appear like a frivolity, a reverie of a columnist who woke up ill. Unfortunately, it is not the case. Come back to point 1 of this text. The dimension of the media coverage given to such cases is an indirect example of the secrecy and silence of the situations generated by the militant relations of the aforementioned parties. Therefore, when such relationships and appointments of political trust dominate the Palestinian Authority, this administration cannot be expected to be effective.

8. PA reform is a necessity, a priority. However, the necessary reform is above all that which gives it a degree of independence and stability which allows, in situations like the current one, where it is necessary to invest large amounts, to wait for this administration to meet the needs of the parents. . To do this, before thinking about digitization, computerization and early retirement, consider initiating this reform at the Assembly of the Republic, by legislating in order to limit eligible political appointments. This will be the most important part of the reform, the only one that will prevent the PA from being a mere annex, a place of placement, for the governing party (whatever it is).

9. The columnist is a dreamer.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

