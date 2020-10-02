Montepio and CCA: the same family, two different destinations | Opinion

1. In the week that ended, the eruptive violence in the Montepio volcano intensified, heralding the proximity of a crushing explosion. The announcement of the closure of 80 branches and the reduction of jobs which could reach 900 revealed deep differences between the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Bank, with messages and threats, through the media, dismissal, from Carlos Tavares (president) to Pedro Leitão (CEO). In the shadows, the government is looking for banks interested in the absorption of Banco Montepio (BM), BCP being open to the merger. In other words, we are studying the end of the mutual bank, the oldest in the banking system with 176 years of existence. “Nobody expected it” is the slogan adopted by the BM for its advertising campaign, an irony with a subliminal reading appropriate to the environment of the moment, farewell and accompanying the last speech of those who leave unexpectedly.

By justifying the restructuring, the financial crisis, technological development and the impact on the business model are evoked, and the pandemic which worsens the economic context, inducing the notion of inevitability, reinforced by the prejudice of incapacity and fragility associated with associative management where mutualism is appropriate. Is it the truth that explains the Montepio debacle?

2. In the financial field, apart from Montepio, the Caixa de Crédito Agrícola (CCA) operates without exuberance and outside the limelight, the comparative evolution of which should be noted.

The map shows how, in the same vicissitudes and difficulties in the national context, two associative and social enterprises encountered different destinations. During the 16 years under review, CCA’s assets have almost tripled and far exceeded Montepio. It maintained the number of employees and its vast network of branches – the largest in the financial system and closest to the Portuguese – while Montepio entered the carousel of growth and reduction of the network (acquisition of Finibanco) for return to the same 2008 dimension (to be reduced with the restructuring), however increasing the number of employees in thousands of units.

By comparing the net situation, the CCA has twice as much equity without BM’s DTAs (1754M against 893M) and, since 2008, it values ​​800M with around 400M of investment, while the BM has devoured nearly 1800M at Mutualista, without appreciating yourself. CCA remains stable, strong and popular, while Montepio fights for his survival.

Association societies are, by nature, turtles, hard-shelled due to their conservative, ethical, parsimonious and sober management, which protects them from crises. They take short, sure steps at a constant pace, which allows them to cover long distances and guarantees great longevity. However, they are not free from cunning and powerful predators.

3. The ruin of Montepio is due to the success of his mutual project in the 90s, which at the beginning of this century already had the capacity to attract savings of the order of 400 M per year, which released 300 M / an, as shown in the map below.

Mutualista’s liquidity buildup – evident in the robustness of deposits and bonds, from 2004 to 2008 – intersected with the country of the ‘loincloth’ and developed the bigger stuff that happened in modern Portugal, in the first decade of the century. The story is known, in the land of the blind who have one eye is king and hundreds of millions at hand to sow and unsupervised it has been felt by bankers, politicians and businessmen. In addition to what is already known, a facet emerges, which has so far been largely overlooked, which indicates the use of Montepio’s nobility and reputation to cover up money laundering schemes, such as the Bank. of the Vatican against organized crime.

In this management cycle, which at the end of 2005 considered Africa as non-strategic, in 2006 Montepio opened a new bank in Cape Verde, intended exclusively for international clients. In 2008, he negotiated the acquisition of Finibanco, with a presence in Angola, and acquired 1/3 of Nova Câmbios, in Lisbon. In 2010, the Singapore Consulate began operating at its headquarters in Rua do Ouro. And, in 2014, he planned to open a new bank in Congo (Brazzaville).

If it is difficult to unveil the coherence which links these projects to a small Portuguese mutual bank, we find it abundantly in the logic of an internationally expanding “laundry” – by chance, BES and Montepio would become the main beneficiaries of the “black”. -out fiscal ”transfers for offshore, between 2011 and 2015, occurred in 2017. Simple coincidence.

4. Today, Mutualista is exhausted and short of cash to further fuel the group’s mismanagement, a situation that the pandemic has worsened, but also masked. In order to meet 3MM of liabilities, it represents 2.6 million assets, even valuing the subsidiaries at double their market value, which, in real terms, leaves almost 2/3 of the savings of the mutualists and unemployment knock on the door of the bank.

In just over a decade, a strong and thriving social institution, almost bicentennial, has fallen into disrepair and is in danger of extinction, the result of suspected criminal management and use for purposes unrelated to it. , under the tutelage and supervisors to which have competed to inspect and protect.

The Montepio “bubble” is a national scandal hushed up by the political class and of no interest to Parliament, seeming to bet on forgetting, go ahead and know why, which does justice to the maxim attributed to Tomás Correia: Montepio la give to everyone

Carlos Silva, leader of the UGT, expressed what the Portuguese think in general: “The government should look at this with their eyes to see and understand whether or not there is a criminal hand here, which has led to harmful management ”, in a healthy expression that the country has not completely lost its capacity to be indignant and that it cannot accept the lack of commitment in the fight against corruption.

António Costa, Ana Mendes Godinho and Mário Centeno have a boy in their arms, impregnated by José Sócrates, Vieira da Silva and Vítor Constâncio, and hidden and fed by António Costa, Vieira da Silva and Carlos Costa.

I asked emphatically who is going to foot the bill? The workers are already receiving theirs, so will they be mutualists? Let’s wait for the scenes of the next chapters.

