Advisor Infected: Trump goes into corona quarantine – politics

After the confirmed corona infection from a close adviser, US President Donald Trump wants to isolate himself from First Lady Melania for the time being. “The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we are starting our quarantine process, ”Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday evening.

The White House had recently published Trump’s schedule for Friday, which included several appointments. Trump left open whether he would continue to isolate due to the incubation period if the first test result is negative.

Trump had confirmed on Thursday night that his advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for Corona. “Terrible!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (dpa)