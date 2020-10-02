Alternatives | Opinion | PUBLIC

It is said that no one bathes twice in the same river. Because? The water in the river is constantly flowing, and people are constantly changing: the second time around, they won’t even be the same river. It was Heraclitus who formulated this idea a few years ago. Thought accounts for the constant dynamics of life, of nature, and this remains valid today.

This story came to my mind when I thought about how António Costa’s posture had changed over time. The “irritating optimist” has turned into an intermittent pessimist, announcing political crises every two days. There are some changes that are not going for the better.

Blackmail in the public square has arrived as a fall fad. The fall of the leaves comes to the sound of the threats of instability and political crisis which, having started in the government, also resonate in Belém. It is nothing new that blackmail impoverishes democracy. It narrows down arguments, artificially polarizes positions and diminishes the quality of dialogue. This is usually synonymous with disability or discomfort, which is not a good thing.

In fact, discernment seems to be lacking. There is a sentence, which echoed in the thinking of all Democrats, illustrating this weight: “there is no place for the Head of State to say one thing, the Head of Government to say it another, the government to say another and the Parliament to vote another and the regional or local authorities do the opposite ”, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa dixit. A spanking mistake: in a democracy, there is a place for everyone to say different things and, even so, the country moves forward – it is “common sense”. And our Republic is able to live well with this plurality of opinions, apparently its president is not. On the other hand, we still have the collective memory of when one voice silenced all the others and how much the country’s delay is due to this period. Calm and common sense, I think that’s good advice.

The response to the crisis facing the country cannot be exhausted by political or personal projects, nor be held hostage by party tactics or backstage games. It may even encourage commentators, social media, and coffee conversations, but it doesn’t do much for the response the pandemic demands and the economic crisis imposes. And it is on this urgency that we must focus.

The pandemic has shown what is wrong and should improve: public services and job protection. The SNS was our trump card in the fight against the virus, but it must be strengthened. More professionals and resources are needed to face the second wave, recover the suspended activity and resume the scheduled activity. The hiring announced by the government in recent days falls short of the needs identified before the pandemic, much remains to be done.

The deregulation of labor laws has led hundreds of thousands of workers into the nets of insecurity, temporary work or informality. Much of it has been out of work in recent months. We must stop this bleeding and protect jobs. For this, in addition to strengthening labor law, it is necessary to prohibit dismissals, especially in for-profit companies or those wishing to access public aid. More must be done.

The brutality of the social crisis also revealed how insufficient the safety net was for many workers. Absurd rules, silly bureaucracies or means testing – those yeses – “absolutely insane” have left thousands of people without any income, in the antechamber of poverty. We must not leave anyone behind, we must do more.

The increase in income has already helped us overcome a crisis. Raising wages and pensions helps families and the economy, creates jobs and streamlines the internal market. To learn from what we have done well is to keep promises made to those who work, not to tear down government programs.

It is essential to ensure that the financial system does not suck the resources necessary to respond to the crisis, especially when Novo Banco is out of control with money from all of us. Stopping this bleeding is essential, making sure that there are no more charges with Novo Banco is the minimum acceptable.

These are common sense, concrete measures responding to the emergencies facing the country. They are on the table at this time of fundamental choices. It is on them that the future of the country will be defined.

