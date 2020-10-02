Letters to the Director | Opinion

Corruption and perception

It is reported that the Portuguese are both the Europeans who have the greatest perception of the existence of corruption and those who have the most difficulty in reporting specific cases. This apparent contradiction leads those in power and their cronies to conclude that corruption in Portugal is more apparent and punctual than real and widespread.

However, the reason why the Portuguese refuse to indicate specific cases is precisely because corruption in Portugal is widespread, structural and endemic. As I never tire of repeating, Portugal is not a rule of law. Portugal is a free-law state where those in power have at their disposal a panoply of extremely violent and repressive legislative instruments designed to persecute and repress all those who do not comply with the network of corruption that controls and manages our country. . Anyone who dares to face these people in the open air and with their faces uncovered has a miserable life. It only takes those who have the power to apply the law selectively and relentlessly. (…)

When I was an advisor, as I told you before here, after learning that chamber staff competitions were flawed (candidates who were assigned seats or had access to tests before they took place, or were the authors of the test itself, or they could correct it after it was done), I filed a complaint with the prosecution, having presented supporting documents and witnesses.

After a short time, I was called, I thought, to make statements. I was wrong. I was called to let me know that with regard to the personnel competitions, the matter was going to be closed, as all the chambers were doing the same.

I could tell you about other even more horrific cases here… But, like everyone else does the same, I also don’t want to end my days suffering more than I have already suffered precisely because I cannot just live in a country where corruption is networked and accepted by everyone.

In Portugal, in truth, there are no corrupt people: there is a corrupt system that forces people to corrupt in order to survive. As a friend of mine said, “in a society where the elites take over most of the resources, not teaching children about the legitimacy of the scam would be depriving them of the means of subsistence.”

Are there decent people in Portugal? There may still be some… but let’s not generalize.

Santana-Maia Leonardo, Ponte de Sor

Honor Quino’s Memory

Quino, master of comics and cartoons, has disappeared. It was an unrivaled benchmark in these arts. He created Mafalda, a questioning and politicized child character. The six-year-old asks questions that even adults can’t answer! Through Mafalda, Quino’s alter ego, he was concerned with freedom, social justice and the environment. He was a staunch defender of the Amazon. He was one of the people responsible for my admission to the António Arroio School of Decorative Arts. For the work he bequeathed, he will stay alive! Let us pay tribute to him.

Vítor Colaço Santos, São João das Lampas

