Close presidential adviser was infected: Trump tested positive for corona politics

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have been corona tested after a close adviser tested positive for the virus. Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News Thursday evening (local time) that Hope Hicks was infected. “She tested positive,” Trump said. “We spend a lot of time with her.”

Trump expects to get his result later in the evening or Friday morning. “In the meantime, we are starting our quarantine process,” the 74-year-old wrote on Twitter after the interview.

The longer the American public waits for the results of the tests, the more speculation increases. Because: The quick test that the White House requires of all outside visitors usually takes 15 minutes. Therefore, when looking at Trump’s Twitter frequency, it seems strange that even hours after Hope Hicks became known, none of it was leaked.

If there was a negative result, Donald Trump and his wife Melania would not have been infected according to the rapid test, the US president would have announced this to the excited public long ago. In any case, a quick test result is not the most reliable, so the chairman may also wait for the results of tests that take a little longer.

At the same time, if the result is negative, the presidential couple should still go into self-quarantine, as directed. A second test could lead to a different result.

It is already spoken in the American media that this could be a potential threat to national security: Vice President Mike Pence must absolutely stay away from Trump. Another suspicion is that the Nov. 3 presidential election challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, may have been in jeopardy in Tuesday’s TV game.

During the TV duel, Trump made fun of Biden, who always wears a huge mask.

For example, Trump repeatedly urges journalists to take off their mouthguards when they ask him a question. The president belongs to the risk group simply because of his age – he is 74 years old. Biden is three years older.

Hope Hicks is the person closest to the president who is known to be infected.Photo: Leah Millis / REUTERS

Corona infections have been in the Trump area. However, Hicks is the person closest to the president who is known to be infected. According to corresponding media reports, Hicks traveled with Trump to Cleveland on the Air Force One presidential plane on Tuesday for the TV debate, where Trump met Biden. On Wednesday she traveled to Minnesota to appear in the election campaign.

Trump suggested Hicks could have been infected by members of the military or police officers. “They come to you and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we did it really well for them, you get close and things happen,” Trump said. “I was surprised to hear about Hope, but she’s a very warm person to you and she knows there is a risk, but she’s young.” You can’t just say, “Stay away, stay away,” Trump said.

The White House did not initially make any changes to the president’s schedule for Friday. Prior to a Florida election campaign in the evening (local time), an afternoon phone call is scheduled with seniors particularly at risk in the Corona crisis

Photos from Wednesday showed Hicks at Joint Base Andrews military airfield outside the Marine One presidential helicopter, in close proximity to Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Neither of them wore mouth and nose protection.

A White House spokesman Judd Deere said Thursday night when asked, “The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works for him and the American people very seriously.” House would follow current guidelines from the CDC health authority and proven measures to reduce the risk of infection, the statement said.

Trump doesn’t usually wear a mask in public. The White House justified this by the fact that the president and his entourage were regularly tested for the corona virus. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany described wearing masks in June as a “personal choice” and pointed out that she was being tested regularly.

White House employees had known since Wednesday night that Hicks was infected, the New York Times reported. Bloomberg reported that things were not going well for her in Minnesota and had been quarantined in Air Force One during the return flight.

In early May, it was announced that the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, had become infected. White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive in late July.

The corona pandemic is still out of control in the US. More than 7.2 million infections have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. More than 207,000 people died. (with dpa)