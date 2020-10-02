Dozens of music students have yet to start their lessons or do not know when it will happen | Education

there are around 130 private schools specializing in music education daniel rocha

Two weeks after the start of the university year, dozens of students in specialized music education still have no lessons because they were not covered by the funding that the State allocates under so-called sponsorship contracts, warns the president of ‘Together, an association of institutions. music education, João Correia.

continue reading