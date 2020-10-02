How Neanderthal Y chromosomes may have been replaced by ours | Human evolution

Analyzes of ancient DNA are able to recover surprising information about human evolution. This time, the history unveiled in the laboratory goes back a few thousand years and brings together the Y chromosomes of Homo sapiens (our species), Neanderthals and Denisovans. What did you see when you compared the Y chromosomes of these three groups of humans? Those of the Neanderthals studied were closer to those of our species than those of the Denisovans. Based on these results and assuming that the Y chromosomes of Neanderthals and Denisovans were quite similar in the past, it is suggested that Neanderthals ended up replacing their Y chromosomes with our own and that this happened some time ago. is over 100,000 years old.

So far, no major studies have been conducted on Y chromosomes (passed down from father to son) in Neanderthals. In a statement on the work now published in the scientific journal Science, it is stated that Neanderthal DNA samples which were sufficiently well preserved and which had sufficient quantities belonged to female individuals. Now it has been possible to analyze DNA samples from three Neanderthals (who lived 38,000 to 53,000 years ago) and two Denisovans (aged 55,000 to 136,000 years). Thanks to a new approach, the Y chromosome sequences of these individuals have been reconstructed.

Thus, all the conditions were met to make comparisons between modern humans, the Neanderthals (humans who appeared around 400,000 years ago in Europe and the Middle East and died 28,000 years ago, in the Iberian Peninsula) and the Denisovans. (humans who lived 30,000 years ago). We then saw that the Y chromosomes of the Neanderthals analyzed were closer to those of modern humans than those of the Denisovans.

“Why is this surprising? When we look at the autosomes (non-sexual chromosomes, where each of us has a copy of the mother and another of the father), Neanderthals look more like Denisovans than modern humans, ”contextualizes Vítor Sousa, biologist in the population genetics field. from the Center for Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Change (Ce3c), University of Lisbon, and who did not participate in the study.

Tooth of one of the Neanderthals now studied I. Crevecoeur

Based on these results, it is suggested that at some point, the Y chromosomes of modern humans replaced those of Neanderthals. “It is still not very clear whether the substitution really took place,” said Vítor Sousa, although the results are “interesting”. The biologist also warns that several factors that could affect these models were not taken into account, such as the different rates of mutations in different species. “Higher mutation rates in Denisovans could lead to these larger differences,” he explains.

How could this substitution have happened? “The only explanation for this is that there was a gene flow between Neanderthals and modern humans,” says Martin Petr, the study’s first author and researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, in Germany. Through computer models, it was also estimated that this was due to breeding between our species and Neanderthals between well over 100,000 years ago and less than 370,000 years ago.

If this is confirmed, we might be facing the oldest reproduction between modern humans and Neanderthals – something that had even been seen in other works, but with other evidence. It is also noteworthy that more than 370 thousand years ago, the Y chromosomes of Neanderthals would be even more similar to those of Denisovans than to those of Homo sapiens (appeared about 300 thousand years ago).

It is not known where this cross between our species and Neanderthals took place. As so far no Neanderthal fossils have been found in Africa, it is unlikely that this has happened on the African continent. Martin Petr indicates that this reproduction is most likely to have taken place somewhere in Western Eurasia, such as at the archaeological site of Apidima, Greece, where traces of Neanderthals and modern humans around 200 thousand years ago have been found.

Small populations and inbreeding

One of the puzzles that was also clarified was: why did the chromosome replacement take place? On the one hand, it appears that the populations of Neanderthals were smaller than those of Homo sapiens. On the other hand, there would be a lot of inbreeding among Neanderthals, which caused a build-up of mutations with negative effects on fertility. After many generations of inbreeding, the Y chromosomes of Neanderthals could have accumulated many of these harmful mutations. The Y chromosome of modern humans, on the other hand, is said to have fewer of these mutations. When crossing between modern humans, over generations, the process of natural selection would lead to the disappearance of the Y chromosomes of Neanderthals. To prove the hypothesis, computer simulations were done which showed that it could even have happened.

Vítor Sousa notes that several steps must be studied to verify the hypothesis of chromosome replacement. First, he says there is still no exact way to find these harmful mutations and that is one of the current goals of population genetics. Then, it would be necessary to have a better characterization of the demographic histories of Neanderthals and Denisovans. Finally, as older genomes are sequenced, we are left with more information. “With the development of new bioinformatics tools and methods for data analysis, we can begin to address these questions.”

Janet Kelso says she is optimistic and hopes the hypothesis will be confirmed in the future. Scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and study coordinator also predicts that if we can recover Y chromosome sequences from Neanderthal fossils around 400,000 years old, we will see that At that time, the Y chromosomes of Neanderthals and Denisovans were even more similar than those of modern humans. After all, the replacement of the Y chromosomes would only take place less than 370 thousand years ago. In this way, these results could reinforce the hypothesis now launched.

In 2016, another team of scientists published a study in The American Journal of Human Genetics, comparing the Y chromosomes of today’s human populations to those of a Neanderthal who lived 49,000 years ago – and which was also analyzed for them. published works. now at Science. At that time, no Neanderthal Y chromosome genes were found in the current Y chromosomes. Martin Petr specifies that the results of this study come from “poor quality data” and that many conclusions have been shown to be “incorrect”.

