André Cepeda is tough and tender | Photography

“We tried to create a city inside, there are buildings, paths,” says Urs Stahel while passing through Ballad of Today, an exhibition that reveals the three years of life and work of André Cepeda ( Coimbra, 1976). A few minutes earlier, the curator had contemplated, on one of the walls of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology (MAAT), photographs of people, alone, walking on the road, descending, footpaths. And, in a series of three portraits, two men, both from behind, and a woman from the front, a young and dignified face. People that André Cepeda found, saw and brought to the museum. This formulation in the past is not superfluous. Between 2017 and 2019, the artist traveled the suburbs of the city – which we recognize and escape us – and, from this experience, produced Ballad of Today, a project in which converge ways of doing and seeing and who had the collaboration of the curator, also a writer, Swiss essayist, professor and consultant.

