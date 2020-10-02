The government praises the Hackathon experiment: The desire for ideas – economics

On Thursday, the German government retired the technology initiative “WirVsVirus” with many warm words. Six months after the weekend hackathon, in which tens of thousands of volunteers proposed thousands of digital solutions to the challenges of the Corona crisis, the implementation program ended with a virtual “Demo Day”, which Chancellor Angela Merkel concluded with an evening of greeting. “We can effectively address a crisis of such magnitude as a corona pandemic through broad cooperation between the state and civil society,” Merkel told participants and organizers in a video call.

“The beginning of a great journey”

By no means was it a policy that gave impetus to digital cohesion. The initiators turned to the government. The term hackathon was not even present in the speech of many ministries. Politicians now seem even bigger to get more information. “Even though we’re in the finals today, one thing is very clear: that couldn’t be everything.” In my opinion, this is the beginning of a great journey, “said Chancellor Helge Braun.

Projects from seven fields

The government is so excited about projects from seven thematic areas, such as society, economics, administration and social justice. Some were re-introduced on Thursday: “Corona escorts”, a digital channel for terminal care; “Roomie2, an educational portal suitable for primary schools, or” Commissura “, a digital communication channel for the well-being of children and young people. Also introduced were the Corona information platform “Dealog” and “U: DO”, an assistant for applying for short-term work benefits, and “Facts for friends”, a project against misinformation. Another important focus was the topic of health, which includes several projects. What they all have in common is to provide the state and society with tools in times of crisis to be able to respond more effectively to acute challenges.

The binary code is visible on the laptop screen. Photo: alliance of images / Oliver Berg / DPA

At the end of the implementation program, 147 projects selected from the crowd were made self-employed. In the future, you will need to find your own way to secure long-term financing. Some seek to establish associations, others choose crowdfunding.

Inspiration for politics

Another key question is whether willingness on both sides can be maintained through a formal framework for initiative. On the one hand, there are politics and governance, which have traditionally struggled with innovative concepts. On the other hand, people with a high level of digital knowledge and business dynamics. “What WirVsVirus has proven and perhaps will help politicians find inspiration is the fact that even with such projects, things will inevitably come to naught.” And if they do, it’s perfectly fine, “says co-initiator Anna Hupperth.

Pen and paper software instead

Participants emphasized that the recipe for success was a low threshold for involving all citizens in an urgent social problem. The aim must be to keep these thresholds low. “Our goal must not only be to continue in a successful format such as WirVsVirus, but also to develop it agile,” said Tagothpiegel, Federal Government Commissioner for Digitization Dorothee Bär. The CSU politician considers the discrepancy between those who care about digitization and the “large deficit of many people in terms of basic digital knowledge” to be problematic. It therefore proposes a “program for digital ambassadors”, which should provide a framework for targeted exchanges. This also includes employees from offices and offices. Experience has shown that too many people still prefer pen and paper to software, thus slowing down the processes that need to be started in order to manage the crisis quickly.

Blocks of over-complexity

“To remain internationally competitive, we need to crush Germany’s obstacle to the excessive complexity of digitization and rely heavily on agile processes,” said Ammar Alkassar, Saarland’s representative for innovation and strategy. “WirVsVirus has shown how it can work successfully, now it’s important to put it into normal operation”. Saarland was the first federal state to equip its health care system with Sormas anti-epidemic software from the Helmholtz Institute in Braunschweig. The bridge built the Imis project, which was developed from civil society as part of WirVsVirus. “We need more WirVsVirus in the future, we as a state need to address the issues of the future together with civil society,” says Alkassar.

Fear of change

This also includes opening the door to private providers of digital concepts at the municipal level. Many start-ups have received a cold arm from authorities and offices in recent years. Not always maliciously, but often for fear of change. The question also remains whether all developers and drivers whose inputs and ideas Germany needs will continue to accept large formats such as WirVsVirus. Because thousands who submitted their ideas did not receive any funding and no explicit award that went beyond the general acknowledgment. Theresa Willem of the Digital Waiting Room project is optimistic here: “I think everyone knows that even government-sponsored initiatives and top patrons are no guarantee that the idea will eventually be implemented.”