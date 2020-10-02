EU leaders prefer political dialogue with Turkey but admit sanctions – Observer

The leaders of the European Union (EU), meeting in Brussels, chose this Friday to maintain political dialogue with Turkey in the face of the illegal attacks in Greece and Cyprus, but kept open the possibility of applying new sanctions to Ankara.

“We have agreed on a two-way approach for Turkey: we want to give an opportunity for political dialogue, but in the event of a further provocation we will use all the instruments at our disposal”, said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the first day of the extraordinary summit devoted to the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, the official noted that the heads of government and state of the EU had opted, in instead of advancing sanctions against Ankara, for a “double strategy” where, although “there is an opportunity for dialogue and an attempt to progress towards more stability and predictability, there is also an emphasis on” firmness of principles and values ​​”of the EU. If Ankara “continues to violate international law”, Charles Michel declared that “the EU will not hesitate to use all means” to put an end to what it called “unilateral actions”.

A similar position was expressed by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who told reporters that the EU “wants a positive and constructive relationship with Turkey”, but is ready to apply sanctions. “if the provocations do not stop”.

“We want a constructive and positive relationship with Turkey, and we believe that it would also be in Ankara’s interest, but we are aware that it will only work if the provocations stop,” said the chief executive. community. Ursula von der Leyen also believed that steps could be taken towards a “new relationship between the EU and Turkey”, on the basis of a program of “modernization of the customs union, which will increase trade”, but also “increased cooperation on migration with on the basis of the agreement put in place in 2016”. Welcoming the opening of dialogue between Greece and Turkey, within the framework of bilateral discussions in an attempt to ease tensions, the President of the European Commission regretted that “this has not yet happened with Cyprus”. Ursula von der Leyen also said that “no one will be able to create barriers” between the EU and its Member States.

Tensions between Ankara and Athens and Nicosia have escalated over Turkish illegal drilling in the special economic zones of Greece and Cyprus, claimed by Turkey. At the end of August, the EU proposed sanctions against individuals linked to these illegal drilling, sanctions perceived at the time as timid, but it immediately admitted to having tightened the restrictive measures.

The second day of this extraordinary summit begins at 9:30 am (local time, minus one in Lisbon) with a debate on the single market, digital transformation and EU industrial policy.