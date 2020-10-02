Close presidential advisor was tainted: Trump tested positive for Corona – and isolated – politics

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have contracted the corona virus. The US president has tested positive. Trump announced this on Friday evening.

At first it was unclear whether other people around him had become infected. Like way too many Americans this year, the President of the United States and I are in quarantine at home after testing positive for Covid-19. We are doing well and I have canceled all forthcoming commitments, ”Melania Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “Please take care of yourself and we’ll all get through it together.”

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania had a corona test after a close adviser tested positive for the virus. Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News Thursday evening (local time) that Hope Hicks was infected. “She tested positive,” Trump said. “We spend a lot of time with her.”

The quick test that the White House requires of all outside visitors usually takes 15 minutes. Therefore, looking at Trump’s Twitter frequency, it seemed strange that hours after the Hope Hick infection became known, none of it had leaked.

In a memo handed out to reporters that night, the president’s doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, wrote that he received confirmation of positive tests on Thursday night. “The president and first lady are both okay at this point, and they plan to stay at home in the White House during their recovery,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will remain vigilant, and I appreciate the support of some of the largest medical professionals and institutions in our country,” Conley wrote, without commenting on the help made available to the White. House.

After the confirmed corona infection of a close adviser, US President Donald Trump wants to meet First Lady Melania for the time being … Photo: Leah Millis / REUTERS

“Rest assured that I expect the President to continue to perform his duties undisturbed during his recovery and will keep you informed of any further developments,” he wrote.

It is already spoken in the American media that this could be a potential threat to national security: Vice President Mike Pence must absolutely stay away from Trump. Another suspicion is that the Nov. 3 presidential election challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, may have been in jeopardy in Tuesday’s TV game.

With the news of Trump’s positive corona test, a number of questions now arise:

How strong is the coronavirus affecting Trump? Can the US president still rule (Trump is 74 years old)? Who else has he infected (e.g. Vice President Mike Pence)? What does that mean for the election campaign (Trump won’t take over the house? Can leave)?

Trump’s positive corona test should also have sensitive effects on his election campaign – the election is in just 33 days. Even if the 74-year-old remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the election campaign and remain isolated in the White House for an unknown amount of time. Should he become more seriously ill, this can raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot paper.

And even if he doesn’t fall seriously ill, given the months the pandemic’s severity has waned, the positive test could prove devastating for his targeted reelection. As the virus continues to rage, 1,000 Americans are being killed every day. In total, nearly 208,000 people have died from the corona virus in the US.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

However, Trump himself has repeatedly claimed that the virus “will disappear”. He assured it was under control. In addition, he repeatedly mocked scientists – they would misjudge the seriousness of the situation. Even in the TV duel, Trump laughed at his challenger Joe Biden, who always wears a huge mask.

For example, Trump repeatedly asked journalists to take off their mouthguards when they asked him a question. The president belongs to the risk group simply because of his age – he is 74 years old. Biden is three years older.

Hope Hicks is the person closest to the president who is known to be infected.Photo: Leah Millis / REUTERS

Corona infections have been in the Trump area. However, Hicks is the person closest to the president who is known to be infected. According to corresponding media reports, Hicks traveled with Trump to Cleveland on the Air Force One presidential plane on Tuesday for the TV debate, where Trump met Biden. On Wednesday she traveled to Minnesota to appear in the election campaign.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Trump suggested Hicks could have been infected by members of the military or police officers. “They come to you and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we did it really well for them, you get close and things happen,” Trump said. “I was surprised to hear about Hope, but she’s a very warm person to you and she knows there is a risk, but she’s young.” You can’t just say, “Stay away, stay away,” Trump said.

The White House did not initially make any changes to the president’s schedule for Friday. Prior to a Florida election campaign in the evening (local time), an afternoon phone call is scheduled with seniors particularly at risk in the Corona crisis

Photos from Wednesday showed Hicks at Joint Base Andrews military airfield outside the Marine One presidential helicopter, in close proximity to Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Neither of them wore mouth and nose protection.

A White House spokesman Judd Deere said Thursday night when asked, “The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works for him and the American people very seriously.” House would follow current guidelines from the CDC health authority and proven measures to reduce the risk of infection, the statement said.

Trump doesn’t usually wear a mask in public. The White House justified this by the fact that the president and his entourage were regularly tested for the corona virus. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany described wearing masks in June as a “personal choice” and pointed out that she was being tested regularly.

White House employees had known since Wednesday night that Hicks was infected, the New York Times reported. Bloomberg reported that things were not going well for her in Minnesota and had been quarantined in Air Force One during the return flight.

In early May, it was announced that the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, had become infected. White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive in late July.

The corona pandemic is still out of control in the US. More than 7.2 million infections have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. More than 207,000 people died. (with dpa)