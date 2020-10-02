The collective agreement is shrinking even harder: work longer, earn less – the economy

Fewer and fewer employees receive tariffs. This is bad for employees and good for employers, because without a collective agreement people usually pay less but work longer. According to an analysis by the Böckler Foundation, 52 percent of employees fell nationwide last year, which was two percent less than in 2018. 20 years ago, 68 percent of employees in the country had a collective agreement.

Workers in East Germany, where both employers’ associations and trade unions have fewer members than in the West, are particularly affected by the crumbling system of collective bargaining. However, if the parties to collective bargaining are weak, there are almost no collective agreements. At the same time, “companies without collective agreements clarify the terms of collective agreements particularly clearly here,” the analysis states.

18 percent less money

This is most extreme in Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, where employees in non-collective bargaining companies receive 17.7 percent lower monthly salaries than employees in comparable companies with collective agreements. In Saxony-Anhalt, the deficit is as high as 18.3 percent. Full-time employees in companies without collective agreements work an average of 53 minutes longer nationwide and earn eleven percent less than employees in companies with collective agreements that are identical in terms of company size, industry, employee qualifications and the level of their technical systems .

The OT association forces collective bargaining

There are several reasons for the decline in tariffs. “Jobs have been lost in large industrial companies, while new ones have been created in smaller areas.” This makes it difficult for unions to organize members. In addition, there is “sometimes strong opposition” to collective agreements from employers. After all, employers’ associations forced an escape from collective agreements by introducing so-called OT membership (without coverage by collective bargaining).

Politicians want to get involved

Böckler’s authors advocate strengthening the coverage of collective bargaining through politics. The relaxation of the general applicability of collective agreements for entire industries and the award of public contracts only to companies with collective agreements can contribute to this. Corresponding plans exist at the Federal Department of Labor and Social Affairs. SPD Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil can also imagine tax incentives for collective agreements.

However, a shortage of skilled workers can also help reverse the trend. “Employers who do not comply with collective agreements are less attractive to employees,” write the authors Böckler. This was also recognized in East German politics. For example, Magdeburg Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) promotes collective agreements and trade unions.