Graça Pina de Morais: intimate reports on human death | Books

The white hat drew a pattern of small diamonds on the woman’s face. It’s not new anymore, it’s not old yet. Behind the lace of this shadow, she is smiling and has a tooth more or less protruding on her lip. She seems to be leaning on a wall, lying on the sand, and looking at the camera. The hair is short in some ways. A short sleeve comes out on the shoulder. The photo has no date, the definition is not the best, but it does reinforce the conundrum the writer remains involved in and it’s easy to attribute it to the time when she wrote the last story , The Woman in the Straw Hat, published posthumously in 2000 Of him, it is said to be the most autobiographical of all of Graça Pina de Morais’ writings.

