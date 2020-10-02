A president infected by a month of election. Removed from the campaign or replaced, what will happen to Trump? – Observer

Exactly 33 days before the presidential elections, which take place on November 3, the current President of the United States and candidate for the Republican Party tested positive for the novel coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 at age 74 and the question is: and now?

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, are infected, but ‘good’ – that’s all we know so far about the couple’s state of health and what the president’s doctor’s doctor’s statement reveals, Sean P. Conley. It is not clear whether or not they have symptoms: this same statement does not reveal it. Some White House officials noticed a hoarseness in Trump on Thursday, but linked it to the various campaign rallies he has held in recent times, writes The New York Times.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania are infected with the new coronavirus

For now, the president and first lady will be quarantined at the White House, followed by the medical team – which could bring serious difficulties to their campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden. Last Thursday, at a political dinner, Trump guaranteed that “the end of the pandemic is near” – we now know that it is not near, at least for him. So what are we waiting for?

Trump’s doctor is confident that the president will continue to perform “uninterrupted duties while recovering.” But even if he remains asymptomatic, he will have to withdraw from the election campaign and remain isolated indefinitely in the White House, according to the New York Times.

Testing positive may not even be devastating to your health, but for your political luck the same cannot be said anymore. Especially after Trump has spent the last few months underestimating the severity of the pandemic and despising the scientific community, even with the evidence of the devastating result he has had for the country – the most affected in the world by Covid-19 . Trump has even refused to wear a mask in public except on special occasions, questioning its effectiveness and even mocking his opponent, Joe Biden, for wearing one. Plus: In recent weeks, he has staged several crowded political events – contradicting recommendations from health authorities.

Isolated in the White House and out of the campaign, he adds that Trump will also have to deal with the impact that this positive test will have on the opinion of voters. Mainly because, some studies show that the majority of Americans think the president has done wrong, recalls the New York Times.

Whether or not symptoms exist remains, for now, in the secret of the gods – the presidents’ aides did not want to reveal it yet. But if Trump falls ill, serious questions may arise as to whether or not to continue the election race.

The odds are not paying off in your favor. At 74, Trump is in the age group considered most vulnerable to the virus: Eight in 10 people who have died in the United States were people aged 65 or older, the New York Times reports. In contrast, despite having high cholesterol and being considered clinically obese for his height, last year the president’s doctor judged Trump to be “in good health” after undergoing several tests.

Donald Trump has increased his weight, but doctors say he is “in good health”

But if Trump gets really sick, what can happen? According to the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution, a clinically disabled president has the ability to temporarily transfer power to the vice president. So in that case Mike Pence would take command of the United States, but Trump may want to get them back at any time. The Constitution also provides that the president can claim his authority whenever he considers himself fit for the post.

Mike Pence has already spoken out on the news: he took to Twitter to say he joins the prayers of millions of Americans and wishes Trump “a speedy and full recovery.” “God bless you, President Trump, and your wonderful First Lady Melania,” he wrote in a short text on Twitter.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join with millions of people across America praying for their full and speedy recovery. God bless you President Trump and our wonderful First Lady Melania.

– Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Since this amendment was ratified in 1967, US presidents have only done so three times. In 1985, President Ronald Reagan had to undergo a colonoscopy and, for a brief period, passed power to his Vice President George HW Bush. Years later, President George W. Bush invoked the Amendment twice, also due to two colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007, to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Dick Cheney.

When Katie Miller, the US Vice President’s press secretary, was infected with Covid-19 in early May, Mike Pence chose to stay physically away from Trump to avoid possible exposure to the virus. The same should be happening now, especially since he may be the one in power.

But what if Mike Pence is also infected? The third in line with the presidential succession is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Therefore, in such a scenario, it would be he who would intervene.