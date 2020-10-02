The Constitutional Court agrees with the PSD-Azores and approves the head of the list of Terceira | Regional elections

The Constitutional Court (TC) accepted the appeal of the PSD-Azores and approved the name of António Ventura at the head of the party list by the constituency of Terceira in the regional elections on October 25. The judges ruled unconstitutional a rule in the Azores electoral law which prevents a member of the Assembly of the Republic from standing for the Regional Legislative Assembly.

It was a decision of September 24, when the candidacy of Ventura, current deputy to the Assembly of the Republic, was rejected by the court of Angra do Heroísmo. The decision was based on the Azorean electoral law, which defines the incompatibility between the functions of national deputy and those of regional deputy: dos Azores ”- read in point two of article 6, concerning special ineligibilities, of chapter II of the electoral law of the Legislative Assembly of the region. A standard that the TC deemed unconstitutional.

“It is therefore necessary to recall that the rule in question is unconstitutional in order to impose a disproportionate restriction on the fundamental right of access to public office, in violation of articles 50, 3 and 18, no. 2 of the Constitution ”, we read in the judgment to which the PUBLIC had access.

The Constitutional Court notes that the Constitution “allows only the ineligibilities necessary to guarantee the freedom of choice of the voters and the exemption and the independence to exercise their respective functions”, which it considers as not being in question in this situation. In the case of António Ventura, “the fact that he is already exercising the mandate of deputy in the Assembly of the Republic can be understood as the beginning of effective unavailability to exercise the mandate in the Regional Assembly”, but the unavailability is not incompatible.

According to the Constitution, the mandate of deputy to the Assembly of the Republic is “easily recognizable” and recognized by the voters who, thus, “will be able to freely form their conviction as to the choice of such a candidate, by freely considering this fact. », We read in the judgment.

On appeal, PSD-Açores pointed out that the first instance decision had not taken into account the case law of an “absolutely identical case” to that of Ventura. The case cited occurred in 1988, when the Constitutional Court did not consider the functions of deputy to the Assembly of the Republic together with that of candidate for the Regional Assembly as “inconvenient”. A case in which the target was Carlos César, then candidate of the Socialist Party in the parliament of the Azores, having, for this, suspended the mandate of the Assembly of the Republic – which does not happen now with Ventura.

Despite this, the Constitutional Court agreed with the Social Democrats’ thesis, considering the “arguments set out” in the 1988 decision as “fully transposable” in the case of António Ventura. “Grant the appeal filed by the PSD determining the admission to the respective list of candidate António Lima Cardoso Ventura”, reads the decision of the judges of the Ratton Palace.

Ventura will thus be at the top of the PSD-Azores list in the second largest constituency in the Azores, that of Terceira. In the largest, that of São Miguel, José Manuel Bolieiro, the president of the PSD-Azores, is in competition, which will seek to end the 24 years of socialist governance in the region. In front will be Vasco Cordeiro, head of the PS-Azores and president of the regional government since 2012.

