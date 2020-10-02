Covid-19: Trump was the main driver of ‘fake news’ on pandemic, study finds | Coronavirus

The President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump, was perhaps the person who has contributed the most to the spread of disinformation about the pandemic, according to a study released Thursday by Cornell University.

According to this academic institution, the Cornell University Alliance for Science analyzed approximately 38 million articles, published in English, in traditional media, between January 1 and May 26. 2020.

The survey includes articles published in particular in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, as well as some countries in Africa and Asia. The results are explained in the 13-page scientific article “Coronavirus Disinformation: Quantifying Sources and Themes in ‘Infodemic’ Covid-19”.

The phenomenon has been called “infodemic”, that is to say “pandemic of disinformation”, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Alliance for Science found a total of 522,400 published articles with false information related to the disease pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. “We have found that media mentions of United States President Donald Trump as part of disinformation about covid-19 constitute by far the largest part of the ‘infodemic,'” the study says.

Trump’s mentions represent “37.9% of all” false news on covid-19. For this reason, Cornell University concluded that the President of the United States “was possibly the biggest transmitter of ‘infodemic’ of disinformation” about covid-19.

However, the report also states that only 16.4% of the misinformation disseminated on the web has been verified, “suggesting that the majority of misinformation on covid-19 has been transmitted by the media without being questioned or corrected ”.

Among the various false information on the pandemic linked to Trump, the most widespread was the suggestion of the American head of state, on April 24, of an injection of disinfectant to fight against the new coronavirus.

The promotion of hydroxychloroquine as an effective drug in the prevention and alleviation of SARS-CoV-2 was also one of Trump’s most widespread misinformation. Conspiracy theories and alleged covid-19 treatments are the most abundant topics in the “sea of ​​disinformation” about the pandemic.

This Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that he was infected with the new coronavirus, along with First Lady Melania Trump.

