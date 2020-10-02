OECD sees funds as a gateway for families to Portuguese capital market | The steps

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) considers the participation of families in pension and investment funds as a possible entry point into the capital market, in order to boost it.

“The Portuguese institutional investor industry has not fully responded to the changes in global capital markets,” reads the OECD report “Mobilizing the Portuguese capital market for investment and growth ”, released today.

According to the international organization, “an important step to facilitate this transformation would be to increase coverage and confidence in the private pension system”.

The objective of this increase would be “to ensure a set of tax rules applicable to all plans and to all types of contributions to the pension plan, by limiting the rules for withdrawing from private plans in order to improve their character. long-term savings. and support the use of occupational pension schemes ”.

“Given the relatively low allocation of public equity, these efforts could be supported by a tax incentive to invest in the stock market and the establishment of a financial education program to improve household understanding of the risks. relative long term. and income from different asset allocations, ”argues the organization chaired by Ángel Gurría.

The OECD further argues that this measure “aimed at increasing household participation in the Portuguese capital market through investment funds may also include the introduction of a special framework for savings accounts which, under certain conditions, benefit from tax advantages, such as tax exemptions on capital gains, if the investment is held for a certain period ”.

“The obligation for these specialized funds to allocate a minimum amount of their assets to equities and debt securities listed by small companies could facilitate the long-term financing of Portuguese SMEs”, strengthens the OECD in its recommendations.

According to the organization, the main challenges facing the Portuguese market in this context “include not only the low allocation to investment funds by Portuguese pension funds and insurance companies, but also the high percentage of assets managed by discretionary allocations to participations ”.

“The Securities Market Commission (CMVM) could consider creating a working group comprising representatives of the asset management industry and other experts, in order to identify the main factors that prevent a greater allocation to collective investment vehicles and propose changes that improve the functioning of the system, ”recommends the international organization.

In another context, the OECD also argues that due to “the dependence of short-term debt on the Portuguese corporate sector compared to other advanced economies”, the government “should consider the development of a strategic plan for the development of the Portuguese corporate bond markets. “.

“This may include creating an appropriate credit rating mechanism, especially for mid-sized companies that do not have access to international credit rating agencies,” the document said.

The OECD further stresses that the plan should “consider introducing a special framework for the placement of private bonds by small companies following successful examples in other European markets”.

“A promising example for the Portuguese market could be the framework of the mini-bond market, which provides for a streamlined process in which small companies can only issue bonds to qualified investors through direct sales or through vehicles. special securitization purposes, ”considers the organization.

Companies don’t go public to keep control

According to a report released today, around 70% of Portuguese companies that responded to a survey by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cited shareholder control as a reason for not going public.

“By far the most important reason mentioned is ‘our shareholders don’t want to share control with others’ (to keep control)”, can be read in the OECD report titled “Mobilizing the Portuguese capital market for investment and growth ”, presented today.

According to the document, of the 165 companies that responded to the survey indicating that they did not plan to go public in the next three years or that they had not collected any information on the matter, about 70% had indicated that they wished to “maintain control”.

“The costs associated with listing, low levels of liquidity and the complexity of regulation were also mentioned by more than half of the companies,” can be read in the document from the organization headed by Ángel Gurría.

The OECD also notes that “half of the companies mentioned that the reason for their decision not to go public is linked to the fact that the stock market environment is not favorable in Portugal”.

“While 38% of companies mention a lack of experience in financing the capital markets, only 22% mention transparency and disclosure requirements,” said the international organization.

As for companies that do not plan to issue debt securities in the market in the next three years, the most common reason for not doing so, 68% said bank financing was preferential.

“This is followed by low liquidity in the local market, the absence of the need for external financing and the absence of an enabling environment”, according to the document, which reiterates that “the requirements of disclosure and transparency, as well as of ‘being exposed to public scrutiny, do not appear to be important factors’.

