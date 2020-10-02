Because of IS membership: three and a half years in prison for the widow of the rapper Cuspert – Politiek

The Hanseatic Higher Regional Court in Hamburg has sentenced the widow of IS fighter Denis Cuspert to three and a half years in prison. The 36-year-old is guilty of membership in a terrorist organization abroad, Criminal Senate Chairman Norbert Sakuth said Friday. The federal prosecutor had demanded four years and ten months in prison for the defendant. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The German-Tunisian woman also violated her duty to raise and care for her children, violated the War Weapons Control Act by owning a Kalashnikov assault rifle, and aided in the slavery of a Yazidi girl.

Omaima A., born in Hamburg, followed her husband in early 2015 to the area of ​​the terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS) in Syria. She lived with her three children in the stronghold of the terrorist organization in Raqqa. After the death of her husband in the spring of 2015, she married his friend Cuspert.

The Berlin gangster rapper (“Deso Dogg”) joined IS in 2014 and was on the terrorist list in the US. According to media reports, he was killed in an air strike in Syria in 2018.

The defense lawyer had declared himself a two-year suspended sentence. The federal prosecutor’s office did not take the 36-year-old’s confession into account, lawyer Tarig Elobied said in his plea on Monday. The charge of membership in a terrorist organization abroad is about a less serious matter, as is the charge that the woman temporarily held a Yazidi as a slave. The lawyer called the federal prosecutor’s demands disproportionately high after four years and ten months in prison. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

In her last word, the defendant admitted, “I made a big mistake five years ago.” She was naive when she followed her then-husband to Raqqa in 2015, the stronghold of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria. She took her three children to a war zone and violated their duty of care.

She couldn’t do anything about the cleaning of 13-year-old Jesidin. “I saw her as a guest.” The woman’s “owner”, a member of the religious police of ISIS, forced her to do her duty as she prepared to escape ISIS territory herself. “I apologize to her (the Yazidi) for not being able to help her,” said the defendant.

She stressed that she was done with the Islamic State and was no longer even a practicing Muslim. She explained that she declined to testify about other alleged ISIS members with the traumatizing prison experience for her. “I don’t want to commit to testify as a witness.” With tears, Omaima A. asked the court for a “just punishment”. (dpa)