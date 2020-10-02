Toll debacle, demolition bonus, climate protection: only the non-aggression treaty prevents Scheuer’s resignation – Politics

Two managers accuse Andreas Scheuer (CSU) of telling the untruth. They are not windy villains, they are honorable business people. The Federal Minister of Transport, they say in the Bundestag’s commission of inquiry, have offered to sign the contract for the execution of the car toll only when the basis for it is legally certain. The taxpayer could have saved millions as a result. That is why the members of the Bundestag are now dealing with the matter.

But Andreas Scheuer disagrees. Again he said in committee that he could not recall such an offer. Oh, how badly one would like to believe a credible man of integrity, a federal minister who holds one of the highest public offices.

E-mobility, transport policy and the mobility of the future: the briefing on transport and smart mobility. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Test now for free!

But even in his native Bavaria, Andreas Scheuer has little support left. At the beginning of the year, the majority wanted to avoid the Minister of Transport, according to surveys. It should look no different at the federal level. But those who expect the minister to finally step down will probably be disappointed.

There are several reasons for the minister’s resignation: First of all, the debacle of the car toll. Despite advice to the contrary, the minister, who opposed the advice, had taken the toll before the judges in Brussels ruled on the legality of such charges. This solo effort by the minister costs the taxpayer more than 500 million euros.

His track record is poor

On top of that. The results are also difficult in other areas: the digitization of the transport sector has not really started to this day. While huge sums of money are going towards projects for mobility platforms, digital logistics solutions and automated and networked driving, other countries are in the fast lane. The industry is looking with concern to Asia and the US, where major tech companies are increasingly making their way into the mobility market and discussing business with local companies.

Scheuer also received a bad report for climate protection. He clearly missed the government target. Instead of reducing emissions in the transport sector, they have actually increased, according to the latest climate protection report. This is also due to the fact that the climate protection measures he has initiated are almost ineffective, as the experts confirm in their report.

Non-aggression pact between the coalition partners

Recently, the minister was irritated by the re-heated demand to introduce a scrapping bonus for burners as part of the corona relief packages. Even the auto industry had failed to advance the measure, which was unpopular with the population.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Nevertheless: Scheuer will remain in office until the end of the parliamentary term. For a simple reason, neither the SPD nor the CDU / CSU have any real interest in jeopardizing the governmental alliance a year before the next federal election. As long as CSU boss Markus Söder keeps his protective hand over “his” minister, Scheuer has nothing to fear. Certainly not, as the SPD candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is in port on the second ongoing committee of inquiry.

The rules of the non-aggression pact between the coalition partners are tacitly applicable in such situations. The highest priority: avoiding a coalition crisis. So in all likelihood, there will be no other Minister of Transport before 2021 and therefore a different transport policy. Even if Andreas Scheuer’s credibility has likely disappeared after his recent appearance on the investigative committee.