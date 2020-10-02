Pupils of schools under association contract do not yet have books | Education

Almost three weeks after the start of classes, students from several schools with an association contract with the Ministry of Education have not yet had access to vouchers to collect their free textbooks. The situation is manifesting itself in several regions of the country and some stationery stores working with the supervisory authority in the matter indicate that the vouchers should not be available until mid-October. The Ministry of Education assured the PUBLIC that there are currently only three schools in this situation. The representative association of the sector guarantees that until a few days ago there were more.

