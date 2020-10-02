OECD. Government should encourage SOEs to go public – Observer

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggests that the Portuguese government encourage public companies to go public, “to stimulate market development”, according to a report released on Friday. The document was also presented during a public session at the Ministry of Finance, in the presence of Minister João Leão, the European Commissioner and former Vice-Governor of Banco de Portugal, Elisa Ferreira and officials of CMVM and the ‘OECD.

“To stimulate the development of the capital market, the government can encourage the listing of public enterprises considered to be the most appropriate from a macroeconomic and structural point of view,” can be read in the OECD report entitled “Mobilizing the market Portuguese capital for investment and growth ”.

In the opinion of the organization chaired by Ángel Gurría, this IPO “would contribute to obtaining a critical dimension and visibility of the stock market among international institutional investors”.

The Paris-based organization also leaves other recommendations to the Portuguese authorities to stimulate the domestic market, such as “consider the introduction of a tax credit system for costs related to initial quotes, as well as offers of secondary capital of companies already listed ”.

“To facilitate the use by companies of stock market financing, the government may consider modernizing the regulatory framework, in order to ensure a sufficient degree of flexibility, taking into account the revision by the CMVM of the Securities Code. [Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários] and benefit from the exemptions and options provided for in EU law [União Europeia]Can also be read in the document.

In addition, the OECD raises the possibility of “any modification of the Companies Code that could facilitate listing, including flexibility regarding voting structures to address the widespread concerns of Portuguese owners and entrepreneurs regarding loss of control of their companies, such as loyalty actions ”.

The organization concluded that “the perception of Portuguese companies is also in part due to the lack of awareness of the Portuguese business sector to the effective flexibility available in the legal and regulatory framework of listing”.

“The CMVM and the stock exchange, in cooperation with other public authorities, companies and financial market associations, should be associated with a dedicated awareness campaign aimed at informing business leaders and other relevant market players about the many opportunities for flexibility and new initiatives ”, according to the OECD report.

The organization also suggests the option “to institutionalize the ‘Portuguese business circle’ under the auspices of the recently created Banco de Fomento to serve as a platform for the continuous exchange of this information”.

The OECD has also reported that “a long period of low market activity has weakened the market ecosystem for essential support services, such as advisory and research services, underwriting services and market-making functions ”, with companies Portuguese companies often have recourse to foreign companies for the provision of these services.

“The Portuguese authorities should consider supporting, including through indirect state support, such as fiscal incentives for institutions or certain products, as well as for investors, for the creation and expansion of national institutions of intermediation and advice on financial markets, ”suggests the entity chaired by Ángel Gurría.

In the chapter on tax incentives, the international organization suggests that “they may include exemptions from capital gains taxes in the case of certain collective investment vehicles which invest mainly in the national stock market and target small investors ”, in addition to the“ proposed tax credit system for listing and advisory fees ”.

“The government could consider assessing whether public financial institutions, in particular Banco de Fomento, can scale up their activities in the domestic market” given “the limited availability of national subscription services and the ability to create the market “.

The OECD also points out that “another consideration would be to appoint a national institution, such as IAPMEI and Banco de Fomento, to carry out or support market research on small businesses”.

According to the same report, around 70% of Portuguese companies that responded to the OECD survey cited shareholder control as a reason for not going public.

“By far, the most important reason given is ‘our shareholders do not want to share control with others’ (to keep control)”, we can read.

According to the document, of the 165 companies that responded to the survey indicating that they did not plan to go public in the next three years or that they had not collected any information on the matter, about 70% had indicated that they wished to “maintain control”.

“The costs of listing, low levels of liquidity and the complexity of regulation were also mentioned by more than half of the companies,” the document said.

The OECD also notes that “half of the companies mentioned that the reason for their decision not to go public is linked to the fact that the stock market environment is not favorable in Portugal”.

“While 38% of companies mention a lack of experience in financing the capital markets, only 22% mention transparency and disclosure requirements,” said the international organization.

As for companies that do not plan to issue debt securities in the market in the next three years, the most common reason for not doing so, 68% said bank financing was preferential.

“This is followed by low liquidity in the local market, the absence of the need for external financing and the absence of an enabling environment”, according to the document, which reiterates that “the requirements of disclosure and transparency, as well as of ‘being exposed to public scrutiny, do not appear to be important factors’.

On the other hand, the OECD considers the participation of families in pension and investment funds as a possible gateway to the capital market, in order to boost it.

“The Portuguese institutional investor industry has not fully responded to changes in global financial markets,” he says.

According to the international organization, “an important step to facilitate this transformation would be to increase coverage and confidence in the private pension system”.

The objective of this increase would be “to ensure a set of tax rules applicable to all plans and to all types of contributions to the pension plan, by restricting the rules for withdrawing from private plans in order to improve their character. long-term savings. and support the use of occupational pension schemes ”.

“Given the relatively low allocation of public equity, these efforts could be supported by a tax incentive to invest in the stock market and the establishment of a financial education program to improve household understanding of the risks. relative long term. and income from different asset allocations, ”argues the organization.

The OECD further argues that this measure “aimed at increasing household participation in the Portuguese capital market through investment funds may also include the introduction of a special framework for savings accounts which, under certain conditions, benefit from tax advantages, such as tax exemptions on capital gains, if the investment is held for a certain period ”.

“The obligation for these specialized funds to allocate a minimum amount of their assets to equities and debt securities listed by small companies could facilitate the long-term financing of Portuguese SMEs”, strengthens the OECD in its recommendations.

According to the organization, the main challenges facing the Portuguese market in this context “include not only the low allocation to investment funds by Portuguese pension funds and insurance companies, but also the high percentage of assets managed by discretionary mandates with low equity allocations ”.

“The Securities Market Commission (CMVM) may consider creating a working group comprising representatives of the asset management industry and other experts, in order to identify the main factors that prevent a greater allocation to collective investment vehicles and propose changes that improve the functioning of the system, ”recommends the international organization.

In another context, the OECD also argues that due to “the dependence of short-term debt on the Portuguese corporate sector compared to other advanced economies”, the government “should consider the development of a strategic plan for the development of the Portuguese corporate bond markets. “.

“This may include creating an appropriate credit rating mechanism, especially for mid-sized companies that do not have access to international credit rating agencies,” the document said.

The OECD further stresses that the plan should “consider introducing a special framework for the placement of private bonds by small companies following successful examples in other European markets”.

“A promising example for the Portuguese market could be the framework of the mini-bond market, which provides for a streamlined process in which small companies can only issue bonds to qualified investors through direct sales or through vehicles. special securitization purposes, ”considers the organization.